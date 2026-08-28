WWE SmackDown Results 8/28/26

Canadian Tire Centre

Ottawa, Canada

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Commentators: (Michael Cole & Corey Graves)

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Transcription by Josh Lopez

– The Full Transcript Will Be Finished Past Midnight

– CM Punk Segment

– Tiffany Stratton & Chelsea Green vs. The Irresistible Forces

– Tatum Paxley w/Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. Michin w/Jade Cargill & B-Fab

– Jacy Jayne (c) w/Fatal Influence vs. Paige For The WWE Women’s United States Championship

– Kevin Owens vs. GUNTHER vs. Finn Balor In A Triple Threat Number One Contenders Match For The Undisputed WWE Championship

– Cody Rhodes & Randy Orton Segment

Checkout Episode 23 of The SUR Files