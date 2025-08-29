WWE SmackDown Results 8/29/25

LDLC Arena

Lyon, France

Commentators: (Michael Cole & Wade Barrett)

Ring Announcer: Mark Nash

Transcription by Josh Lopez

John Cena & Logan Paul Segment

Logan Paul: John Cena said he thinks I’m a parasite. Hey, it sounds like y’all think I’m a parasite, too. Man, I don’t know if you Frenchies even know what I’m saying, but I’m going to stick to English, because I’m an American. Look, y’all don’t have a problem with me, you don’t have a problem with Logan Paul, you people have a problem with change. I’m not a parasite, in fact, I mean, dang, I’m the exact opposite. I’m a disruptor. They don’t mean that. Y’all gotta stop, you’re gonna get cut off TV, I’m just saying. I’m not a parasite, I’m a disruptor. I was hired, I was put in this ring to shake the core, the foundation of this company, and I have. And after I signed with the WWE, what happened? Ready? Here are facts, we know you WWE Fans don’t like those. I put us on Netflix. 5 Billion Dollars, Boom! I brought us to ESPN. 1.6 Billion, Boom! The value that I bring to this company is incalculable, but it’s somewhere in the range of 6.6 Billion Dollars, Boom!

From six seconds to six billion, not bad. And by the way, you’re welcome, TKO. Oh, y’all look around, you all are so stupid. All I do is add, hell, I even put PRIME in the WWE, look. What, y’all mad about hydration beverages? Oh, get a life. Look around, the WWE is becoming the WWME. I’m the future of this company whether you like it or not. And the one person who represents the outdated, institutionalized wrestling that keeps all of you comfortable is John Cena, who, by the way, last week, told me that I better bring my A-Game to Paris. The audacity? Shut up. Shut the hell up, France. Shut up. John Cena told me I better bring my A-Game, it’s laughable. He better bring his A-Game, talking to me, like, I’m not some sort-of athletic phenom that will push the great John Cena to his limits. And, John Cena, you better bring your A-Game to Paris, too, bitch. John Cena is an imposter, a professional pretender. And when I beat John Cena this Sunday, I will show all of you that I am the future of this company, because wrestling is changing, and I am wrestling. And if you cannot change with it, you will get left behind.

John Cena: Damn, you are stupid. Man, you can’t do it all alone. If we don’t have the fans, we don’t have a show. They’re not gonna get left behind, dude, they set the pace, alright. We’re just here to make it a good time for them. They’re the ones that hold the keys to whether or not you’ll join our family, and have a career over 25 matches, do you understand? And, dude, when I look at you, I see so much potential, and I think that’s why so many people get so angry. We want to root for you, I mean, look at you, man. You say you want to take this business to new heights, to places we’ve never seen before. But everybody knows, you won’t put one ounce of effort to try to really understand what it is we actually do around here. Because if this young man did his homework, he would understand that he’s not a disruptor, he’s just a wannabe. You’re standing in the ring with one of the original disruptors, homes. A man who wore jorts and sneakers, even though they said he would be fired if he did. A man who changed up championships and pissed off purists. A man who rapped his way to WrestleMania. You’re talking like me now, and you’re knocking people out with the brass knucks. I was doing that 20 years ago, and mine said, word life.

Logan Paul, that is your first lesson in Basic Thuganomics. And “The Maverick” Logan Paul is nothing more than a dollar store John Cena. But, no, no, no, no, you have accomplishments. You say you bring us Netflix, you say you bring us ESPN, you claim your influence is responsible for these accolades. You claim it’s your influence that carries us to where we are now. Your influence is not what it was, and we all know it. I don’t know if you saw, but yesterday I saw a list, a list of the Top 25 Influencers in the world. Your boys were on there. Druski, what up, Druski? iShowSpeed was on there. Kai Cenat was on there. Your name, nowhere to be found. I think it’s time I talk to you as a friend, and you need to face the facts. You made videos of stunts and pranks when you were 12. You dropped a few diss tracks when you were 18. And now at 30 years old, when you make the front page, it is for the wrong reasons. You didn’t bring your influence to us, your influence is shrinking, and you’re desperate, and now you’re searching for a new revenue stream. You are not here to save wrestling; you are here to save your own ass. I will not shut up, because everybody is riding this wave. These people, they don’t fear change, dude, they just see through fake.

– Cena and Paul trade insults in French.

John Cena: My French isn’t too polished, but I’m not stupid, dude, I’m real, something that you’re not, you’re a gimmick. And until you can be real, and until you can give your heart to this business, they’ll always just see that you’re a gimmick. They see through fake, and everyone is disgusted with you, because we give you opportunity after opportunity, after opportunity, and you give us no respect. This right here, this is a teachable moment. I’m going to show you what respect in our family is, you stay right there. Where’s my boy at? Listen up, you listen up, you dumbass, this is important. Respect in our family is, when you have a bad day, and say some stuff that’s hurtful to a person, they know you’re just having a bad day, and they give you a pass, because it’s all love, and it’s all good. And respect, Logan Paul, respect is the ability to, the next time you see that person, it’s to say, I’m sorry, I was having a bad day and thank you for being there for me when I most needed you. Yo, hey, I’m sorry, I was having a bad day, thank you so much for being there for me when I needed you the most. I love you, too, man.

Logan Paul: What did this turn into? This promo segment is a charity case. John Cena went from Make-A-Wish to Break-A-Wish, real quick, and now he’s back. Calling me fake, John, yeah right. Professional pretender, wrap it up.

John Cena: Wrap it up, no problem. You asked for this match, dick head, and now you’ve got it. You got The Disappear versus The Disappointment. You got The Paragon versus The Parasite. You got The Greatest Of All-Time versus Logan Paul. And you asked for this match, and you better polish your game. You’ve got 24 hours to whip yourself into the best they’ve ever seen, because after Sunday, they still don’t think you’re worthy, you will not save wrestling, hell, you won’t even ruin wrestling, wrestling will ruin you.

– Cathy Kelley had a backstage interview with The Street Profits and B-Fab. How are they navigating trying to overcome the last hurdle in getting back into title contention? They’re one step away from the tag team titles, so all they have to do is focus, and they’ll get the dub. Montez Ford says that Carmelo Hayes is not HIM, and The Miz is All Talk. The Street Profits are always up, and they want the smoke. Bo Dallas joins the conversation. Eight years of dominance is impressive, but do The Profits share the same blood, because The Wyatt Sicks is a family. And when The Profits come after The Wyatts, and they fail, Angelo Dawkins will see whether or not Montez Ford is really his brother.

First Match: Alexa Bliss vs. Chelsea Green w/Alba Fyre

This match originally was going to be a Women’s Tag Team Title Match. Chelsea Green delivers a chop block while Charlotte and Alexa were making their entrance. The Secret Hervice gangs up on Bliss. Charlotte starts receiving medical attention, and now we’ll have an impromptu singles match with Bliss and Green. Bliss with The Lou Thez Press. Bliss transitions into a ground and pound attack. Bliss avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Bliss goes for The Sister’s Abigail, but Fyre gets in the way. Fyre backs away from Bliss. Bliss ducks a punch from Green. Bliss tees off on Fyre. Green tugs on Bliss’s hair. Bliss rocks Green with a forearm smash. Bliss rolls Green back into the ring. Bliss avoids a Leaping Foot Stomp. Bliss sweeps out the legs of Green. Bliss repeatedly stomps on the back of Green’s head. Following a snap mare takeover, Bliss with a double knee drop. Bliss goes for a Rolling Senton Splash, but Green ducks out of the way.

Green slaps Bliss in the face. Green talks smack to Bliss. Bliss slaps Green in the face. Green with a Flatliner into the middle turnbuckle pad. Green poses for the crowd. Green slams Bliss’s head on two turnbuckle pads. Green puts her knee on the back of Bliss’s neck. Green drops Bliss with The Big Boot. Green whips Bliss across the ring. Bliss with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Green regroups on the outside. Bliss with a Flying Cannonball Senton off the ring apron. Green drives Bliss back first into the steel ring steps. Green has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Green with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Green with The Missile Dropkick. Green slams Bliss’s head on the announce table. Bliss throws Green into the ringside barricade.

Both ladies get back in the ring at the count of nine. Forearm Exchange. Bliss thrust kicks the midsection of Green. Bliss with two running shoulder tackles. Bliss delivers her combination offense. Bliss with a basement dropkick. Bliss with The Running Blockbuster for a two count. Bliss goes for The DDT, but Green counters with The Zig Zag for a two count. Green ascends to the top turnbuckle. Bliss gets Green tied up in the tree of woe. Bliss with a Running Corner Dropkick. Bliss prepares for The Twisted Bliss. Bliss kicks Fyre off the ring apron. Bliss goes for The Twisted Bliss, but Green gets her knees up in the air. Bliss denies The Unprettier. Green blocks The Sister’s Abigail. Standing Switch Exchange. Bliss rolls Green over to pickup the victory. After the match, Green throws a massive fit. Fyre SuperKicks Bliss. Fyre rolls Bliss back into the ring. Fyre is putting the boots to Bliss. Charlotte makes her way down to the ringside area. Charlotte with forearm shivers. Charlotte clotheslines Fyre. Charlotte with a shoulder block. Charlotte unloads a series of knife edge chops. Fyre slams Charlotte’s head on the top rope. Green connects with The Unprettier. Fyre plants Bliss with The Gory Bomb.

Winner: Alexa Bliss via Pinfall

– Cathy Kelley had a backstage interview with Sami Zayn. How is feeling about his chances of walking out of Lyon, France with the United States Champion? Sami feels great. He didn’t feel like the best version of himself over the past couple of months on Raw. When you get in your own head, self-doubt starts creeping up. Honestly, Sami feels the same way as he did during the main event of WrestleMania 39, the night he beat GUNTHER at WrestleMania 40. He’s totally confident. So, it’s time to do it, and there’s no better place to become a champion than Lyon, France.

– Congratulations to Cody & Brandi Rhodes on welcoming their second daughter, Leilani Ella Runnels.

Aleister Black Promo

What did you think was gonna happen now, Priest? Maybe it’s time for me to take off the mask, and show you what hell really looks like, because obviously now the violence is going to exacerbate. Perhaps once I cut up the code of morality from your skin, I can show the entire world just how misguided and hollow you really are. And when you sit at home at night, and you feel that pressure on your chest, and you can’t move your arms, and you feel paralyzed, well, that’s me, Damian Priest, kneeling on your chest, whispering, I warned you.

– Cathy Kelley got a response from Damian Priest. Damian says that Aleister comes off very educated, he speaks like he’s educated, he dresses like he’s educated. Damian knows that Aleister is educated in martial arts, because he banged up his jaw. He knows that Aleister wants to be like him, but he’s not. Damian doesn’t make empty threats. Aleister threatening him with violence proves how unprepared he is for this fight. Damian says that he’s going to teach Aleister what it is to be like Damian Priest. He’s gonna teach him a lot about pain, because he’s going to enjoy every bit of violence that he inflicts on Aleister Black.

Second Match: Michin vs. Kiana James w/Giulia

James tries to attack Michin with her loaded purse after the bell rings. Michin rolls James over to pickup the victory. After the match, Giulia attacks Michin from behind. Giulia and James gangs up on Michin. Giulia drops Michin with The Arrivederci. Giulia throws Michin into the ringside barricade. Giulia repeatedly slams Michin’s head against the barricade. Giulia nails Michin with The Bow & Arrow Stomp into the steel ring steps.

Winner: Michin via Pinfall

Drew McIntyre & Randy Orton Segment

