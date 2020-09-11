– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a video package.

– We’re live from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida as Michael Cole welcomes us to the WWE ThunderDome. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves.

– We go right to the ring and out comes WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns with Paul Heyman. The virtual fans in the crowd boo. The pyro goes off on the stage as Reigns raises the title. Greg Hamilton does the introductions as they head to the ring.

Cole and Graves hype Jey Uso vs. Reigns at WWE Clash of Champions on September 27. Heyman takes the mic and says the tribal chief has asked him to let us in on some history. Heyman recalls how they got together and then Reigns captured the title two days later at WWE Payback. Last Friday they laid all their cards on the table and that same night, Reigns’ cousin stepped up and became the new #1 contender to the Universal Title. Heyman says Reigns has given him the honor and privilege to introduce the #1 contender. Heyman says Jey is Reigns’ cousin but might as well be his blood brother. Heyman goes on and introduces Jey. The music hits and out comes Jey to a pop.

Jey says he’s got love for Heyman because of Heyman’s history with his family. Jey gives thanks because now he gets to compete against his blood at Clash of Champions. Heyman tells Jey the thanks should go to Reigns, not himself, because when Big E was taken out last week, it was Reigns’ idea to get Jey into the Fatal 4 Way. Reigns says Jey doesn’t have to thank him because they’re blood. They’ve thought about this for years. Reigns and the whole family is proud of Jey. He goes on about how no one gave this to Jey, he earned it. He’s about to take a big payday home to his family and this is his, he earned it. Reigns tells Jey not to look at the title because his big moment won’t come at Clash of Champions. Like when they were kids, Reigns is going to beat Jey’s ass at Clash of Champions, then it will still be all love. Reigns says the title has to stay on him to feed their families. Jey says things are different now, they’re not little kids, they’re grown men. The music interrupts and out comes King Baron Corbin to boos.

Corbin says it doesn’t take a genius to figure this out. This is all a set up. He says Reigns pulled some strings to get a hand-picked opponent for his first title defense. Corbin says this is a classic case of nepotism and it makes him sick. Corbin is in the ring now. Nothing makes him sicker than to see someone walk around and abuse their power. The music interrupts and out comes Sheamus next. Sheamus agrees with Corbin – this whole situation stinks. Sheamus jokes about taking Big E out last week. He goes on about how Jey getting in the match was a set up. They have words and Jey proposes a tag team match for tonight. Sheamus charges but Jey sends him over the top rope to the floor. Corbin tries to attack but Jey rocks him and sends him into the ring post. Jey is fired up as Reigns watches with a smirk on his face. Jey’s music hits as he looks over at Reigns. Heyman is at ringside. Reigns exits the ring as his music starts up now.

– Still to come, Bayley will address last week’s attack on Sasha Banks. Also, there will be a Fatal 4 Way with Alexa Bliss vs. Nikki Cross vs. Lacey Evans vs. Tamina Snuka to determine Bayley’s Clash of Champions opponent. Up next, AJ Styles gets his rematch from Jeff Hardy.

– We see Sami Zayn in the production truck arguing about the graphic for AJ Styles vs. Jeff Hardy. He has his Intercontinental Title belt and is upset about their match being billed as an Intercontinental Title match. Zayn is warned to not press buttons but he does so anyway, and we cut right to commercial.

WWE Intercontinental Title Match: AJ Styles vs. Jeff Hardy

Back from the break and out comes WWE Intercontinental Champion Jeff Hardy to a pop and pyro. We see how he recently won the title from AJ Styles. AJ is out next for his rematch. AJ hits the ring and also gets pyro. We get formal ring introductions from Hamilton but out comes Sami Zayn to interrupt.

Sami is carrying his Intercontinental Title belt as fans boo. He says this match is not for the title because he is the champion. He won the title fair and square in March, then successfully defended it at WrestleMania 36 against Daniel Bryan. Sami says he took some time off and WWE decided to crown a new sham champion, but he’s back now. Sami says AJ and Hardy can beat each other up but this is an exhibition match. WWE Producer Adam Pearce comes out with security to the stage. Sami asks Pearce to declare this non-title but Pearce says they’re here to get him out of here. He rants and yells but leaves on his own. AJ takes advantage of the distracted Hardy and drops him. AJ works Hardy over while he’s down now. The bell rings and here we go.

AJ misses a running splash in the corner. Hardy drops AJ with a Twist of Fate. Hardy goes to the top but misses the Swanton Bomb as AJ moves out of the way. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and AJ has Hardy down on the floor, stomping away. AJ returns to the ring and the referee counts. The steel ring steps come into play as Hardy leaps off at AJ but they both collide into the barrier and go down. They bring it back in and Hardy begins to mount some of his offense. AJ blocks the leg drop. Hardy ends up coming back and hitting the Whisper In the Wind but AJ kicks out at 2.

AJ with more offense and a 2 count. Hardy blocks a Styles Clash and mounts a comeback now. Hardy with a basement dropkick for a 2 count. AJ catches a kick and works on Hardy’s hurt knee. Hardy counters and sends AJ into the corner. AJ moves as Hardy goes for the double boots in the corner. Sami ends up interfering and sending AJ into the steel ring steps for the disqualification.

Winner by DQ: AJ Styles

– After the bell, Sami enters the ring and levels Hardy with a Helluva Kick. Fans boo. Hardy retains by DQ but AJ wins the match. Hardy and AJ are both down at ringside now as Sami raises his title and celebrates. Sami backs up the ramp as his music plays.

– Still to come, Bray Wyatt has a “new friend” to introduce to the Firefly Funhouse.

– We see Roman Reigns and Jey Uso backstage. Jey looks to be going over strategy for tonight’s tag team main event, and Reigns looks annoyed.

– We go back to the ringside area and see WWE Intercontinental Champion Jeff Hardy getting to his feet as his music plays. He tries to walk up the ramp but he stumbles and goes down. The announcers believe Hardy needs to some help. Hardy is down and in pain as we go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Alyse Ashton is outside of the trainer’s room in the back. She says Jeff Hardy was suffering from dehydration. AJ Styles shows up and rants on Hardy being champion because he cheated. He also goes off about Sami Zayn. AJ asks who is the true Intercontinental Champion, declaring that he can beat both Hardy and Zayn. AJ doesn’t care when or how, but he will prove that he is the one and only Intercontinental Champion.

– The announcers show us how SmackDown Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura confronted RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits on this week’s RAW under the quarterly Brand To Brand Invitational rule, to set up the non-title match for next week’s RAW. We go backstage to Cesaro and Nakamura’s Champion’s Lounge. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins are there. Cesaro and Nakamura are off to their match while The Profits are going to enjoy the lounge and get a scouting report for Monday’s match. Cesaro and Nakamura keep warning Ford and Dawkins to not touch anything, but they do anyway.

Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Lucha House Party

We go back to the ring for a non-title match and out comes Lucha House Party – Kalisto and Gran Metalik with Lince Dorado. We get a picture-in-picture backstage video from earlier today with Kalisto talking about being the leader of the group and bringing the titles home. There seems to still be tension in the group as he gets a “lucha!” chant going. We go back to the trainer’s room and see Jeff Hardy getting looked at. Sami Zayn comes in and they start brawling as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and out come SmackDown Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura for this non-title match. Metalik and Cesaro start off, going back and forth. Metalik mounts offense and tags in Kalisto for a big double team. Cesaro kicks out. Nakamura ends up providing a distraction from the apron, allowing Cesaro to land a big clothesline to Kalisto. Nakamura works over Kalisto and drops a big knee for a 2 count. Nakamura works over Kalisto in the corner and in comes Cesaro off the tag. Cesaro with a running uppercut in the corner for a 2 count.

Cesaro grounds Kalisto now. Kalisto looks to turn it around but Cesaro slams him and leg drops him for another 2 count. Nakamura comes back in and positions Kalisto over the top rope in the corner. Nakamura with a running high knee. Cesaro comes back in for a big double team move. Nakamura follows up with a cheap shot for a 2 count. We see RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits on the big screen now. They’re throwing a party in the Champion’s Lounge and it’s full of people. Cesaro and Nakamura aren’t happy.

Kalisto comes from behind and takes advantage of a distracted Cesaro, rolling him up for the pin to get the non-title win.

Winners: Lucha House Party

– After the match, Cesaro and Nakamura are upset as Lucha House Party celebrates. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins taunt them from the big screen.

– We see Bayley backstage walking with a steel chair in her hand. She looks to be all business tonight. She will be here next. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see Lucha House Party join The Street Profits’ party in the Champion’s Lounge.

– We go to the ring and out comes SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley. She’s carrying the beat up steel chair that she used on former partner Sasha Banks last week. The boos get louder as Bayley enters the ring. She simply points up at the big screen and we see a video package on what happened last Friday.

Bayley takes the mic and says after all that, people are asking how Banks is doing and when she will be back, but no one is asking how she is doing or how she feels. Bayley asks if we think she enjoyed that, if it felt good to take the chair and destroy her best friend? Ding dong, she says… yes it did feel good, she enjoyed every second. Bayley goes on and knows Sasha is watching. Bayley isn’t some idiot, she’s known all these years what Banks has been up to. She’s been waiting for the right time to strike. She kept Bayley close from day one.

Bayley says Banks has pretended to be her best friend all along, just to use her. How does Bayley know that? Because she was using Banks every step of the way. She says she never cared about Banks or their friendship. Bayley goes on and says thanks to Banks she became a dual champion, the first women’s Grand Slam Champion and the longest-reigning SmackDown Women’s Champion but after last week, Banks is completely useless to her now. The boos get louder. Bayley stands up from the chair, and makes her exit as the music hits, taking the chair with her.

– Still to come, our tag team main event, plus a Fatal 4 Way to determine Bayley’s next challenger.

#1 Contender’s Fatal 4 Way: Nikki Cross vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Tamina Snuka vs. Lacey Evans

Bayley is making her exit when Nikki Cross comes out for the Fatal 4 Way. The winner will challenge Bayley for her SmackDown Women’s Title at Clash of Champions. Cross heads down the ramp past Bayley but Bayley suddenly lays her out with a steel chair shot over the back. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Alexa Bliss is at ringside with a medic checking on Cross. Cross says she’s ready to go. Lacey Evans makes her entrance next. She tosses part of her entrance attire on Cross and Bliss stands up for her friend. Tamina Snuka is waiting in the ring. The bell rings and Bliss kicks Evans while Snuka attacks Cross, sending her to the floor. Evans drops Bliss for a 2 count.

Evans sends Bliss into a big boot from Snuka. Evans and Snuka tangle now with Evans in control from the apron. Evans kicks Snuka’s leg out and launches herself over the top rope but misses a stomp. Snuka with a big headbutt to Evans as Bliss comes back in and drops them both. Bliss works them both over with offense for a pop. Bliss drops double knees on Evans but comes up to a clothesline from Snuka. Snuka with a suplex to Evans for a 2 count as Bliss breaks it up.

Bliss and Snuka have words. Snuka overpowers but Bliss fights out. Bliss dodges a kick but Snuka keeps trying and then levels her with a big kick. Snuka keeps control and hits a splash in the corner to Bliss. Evans comes back over and rakes Snuka’s face over the top rope. Snuka ends up kicking Evans in the gut to send her to the outside. Snuka works Bliss over in the corner while she’s down but Cross jumps on Snuka’s back. Snuka sends her to the mat. Cross keeps fighting Snuka and dropkicks her knee out. Cross drops Snuka with a clothesline now for a 2 count.

Cross knocks Snuka off the apron next to Evans. Bliss ends up dropping Evans and Snuka on the floor. Cross leaps off the apron with a crossbody, taking Evans and Snuka down. Bliss turns her attention to Cross at ringside, apparently helping her friend up, but out of nowhere drops her with a Sister Abigail in front of the announcers. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Evans fights Snuka off from the apron. Evans drops Snuka’s neck over the top rope and keeps fighting from the apron. Evans launches herself over the top rope with an elbow drop for another 2 count. Evans goes to the second rope in the corner but Snuka yanks her off, face-first into the turnbuckles. Evans sends Snuka into the turnbuckle now. Evans with more offense in the corner. Evans with a big moonsault from the corner but Cross runs in to break the pin up.

Cross and Evans get to their feet while Snuka is still down. Cross runs wild on both Evans and Snuka in the corners. Cross with a bulldog on Snuka while hitting a clothesline on Evans. Evans kicks out at 2. Cross ends up fighting Snuka off again and hitting a tornado DDT from the corner. Evans charges but Cross also drops her. Snuka breaks the pin up at 2. Snuka tosses Cross to the corner. Cross superkicks Evans to block the Women’s Right.

Evans slides out of a Samoan Drop and hits the Woman’s Right on Snuka. Evan and Cross trade finisher attempts. Cross with the neckbreaker to Evans but Evans rolls to the floor as Snuka grabs Cross. Cross blocks the Samoan Drop and a superkick. Cross rolls Snuka up for the pin to win and become the new #1 contender.

Winner and New #1 Contender: Nikki Cross

– After the match, Cross celebrates as the music hits. Her match with Bayley is confirmed for Clash of Champions. There was no sign of Bliss after the Sister Abigail.

– We see King Corbin and Sheamus backstage preparing for tonight’s main event.

Otis vs. John Morrison

We go back to the ring and out comes Heavy Machinery – Otis with Tucker. Otis is also carrying his Money In the Bank briefcase and the lunchbox. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get another teaser video with the woman who was walking in high heels last week. This time we see more of her body and her hair, which is long and blonde. There’s still no sign of her face but it appears to be Carmella. She snaps her fingers after someone puts her fur coat on. The mystery woman walks off. We go back to the ring and out comes John Morrison with The Miz.

The bell rings as Miz joins the announcers. Otis drops Morrison to start. Morrison counters Otis but gets dropped by a back elbow. Morrison catches Otis with a jawbreaker. Morrison with a kick but Otis just takes it and starts jiggling. Morrison keeps swinging and kicking but Otis just hulks up. Otis catches a kick and launches Morrison over his head.

Otis scoops Morrison and spins around, then slams him. Otis dances around some more. Miz jumps on the apron and Otis swings but Miz jumps back to the floor. Tucker comes over to have words with Miz. Morrison looks to take advantage, moving out of the way to send Otis into the turnbuckles. Miz grabs Otis’ lunchbox, which contains his MITB contract, and runs away with it. Otis is upset now. Otis drops Morrison and hits the Caterpillar. Otis goes to the second rope and hits the Vader Bomb for the pin to win.

Winner: Otis

– After the match, Otis stands tall as his music hits. Tucker brings the Money In the Bank briefcase in the ring as Morrison recovers on the outside.

– The announcers show us what Sheamus did to Big E last week. Nikki Cross, AJ Styles and Paul Heyman are announced for Talking Smack tomorrow with Kayla Braxton and her co-host Xavier Woods. Woods will have an update on Big E.

– Still to come, a new friend comes to the Firefly Fun House. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Heavy Machinery is backstage. Tucker wants to go hunt The Miz down but Otis tells him to relax. Otis reveals that his Money In the Bank contract is back in the larger briefcase. We go to The Miz and John Morrison now. Miz opens the lunchbox and there’s an old apple core, not the contract. Miz takes out his phone and says he’s calling in a favor.

– We go to Bray Wyatt in the Firefly Funhouse. Wyatt has something to get off his chest first. He says thanks to Roman Reigns something special is missing from the Funhouse – the WWE Universal Title. He jokes about handling losses. He goes over to Huskus The Pig and says in this box is a new member of the Firefly Funhouse. This new member has overcome so much in his life to make it this far. Wyatt calls on the other puppets and friends to welcome the Persevering Parrot. Everyone claps and Wyatt tries to get him to fly out of the box or say something inspirational but we see nothing. Wyatt goes to let the parrot out of the box but something surprises him. We get a brief “technical difficulties” graphic. Wyatt has a problem. He says he probably should’ve cut some holes in the box. It appears the parrot is dead. Wyatt tosses the box and says, “Oh well!”

The Evil Mr. McMahon puppet appears and starts yelling at Wyatt for losing the title and control of the Funhouse. He threatens to fire Wyatt if he can’t keep the Funhouse together. The Evil Boss puppet then introduces the new Special Advisor for the Funhouse – Wobbly Walrus. He introduces himself and Wyatt isn’t thrilled – Yowie Wowie! The McMahon puppet says this is such good stuff, pal. The Walrus, which could be inspired by Paul Heyman, says, “My name is Wobbly Walrus!” That’s it for the segment. To be continued.

King Baron Corbin and Sheamus vs. Roman Reigns and Jey Uso

We go to the ring for tonight’s main event as King Baron Corbin is out first. Sheamus is out next as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Jey Uso first for his team. Jey is attacked at ringside and here we go with no sign of WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns or Paul Heyman. Uso and Corbin go at it early on. Still no sign of Reigns. Corbin catches Reigns with a Deep Six for a close 2 count in the middle of the ring. Sheamus ends up unloading with the forearms from the apron on Jey. Sheamus keeps control and slams Jey again. Corbin comes back in and Uso gets double teamed some now.

Uso fights back with kicks. Corbin blocks a Samoan Drop but Jey keeps fighting. Jey finally hits the Samoan Drop to Corbin in the middle of the ring. Jey misses the Rikishi splash in the corner as Corbin moves. Sheamus tags back in and hits White Noise on Jey for a 2 count. Sheamus yells at Jey and mocks him while he’s down. Sheamus readies for the Brogue Kick but Reigns’ music hits for the distraction. Reigns comes marching out with Heyman. Jey avoids the Brogue Kick and hits the enziguri on Sheamus. Jey rocks Sheamus again and then leaps out, sending Corbin over the announce table into Graves’ lap.

Jey goes on and comes off the top but Sheamus catches him. They tangle some and Uso ends up superkicking him. Jey goes to the top for the big Splash but he’s not legal as Reigns tagged himself in. Jey doesn’t realize it at first. Reigns stands tall in the corner, staring at Jey until he realizes the tag was made. Reigns waits for Sheamus to get up now, then nails the Spear for the pin to win.

Winners: Roman Reigns and Jey Uso

– After the match, Reigns stands tall as his music hits. Jey rolls to the floor to recover. Reigns exits the ring, makes a quick stop to look at his cousin, then marches up the ramp. We go to replays. Heyman meets Reigns on the stage and hands him the title. Jey stands next to Reigns on the stage and raises his arm, which is holding the title. Reigns looks at the title and then at Jey, staring him down as SmackDown goes off the air.

