WWE SmackDown Results 9/11/26

Arena CMDX

Mexico City, Mexico

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentators: (Joe Tessitore & Wade Barrett)

Ring Announcer: Mark Nash

Transcription by Josh Lopez

– Cody Rhodes Segment

– Rey Fenix (c) vs. Ricky Saints For The AAA World Cruiserweight Championship

– The War Raiders (c) vs. Damian Priest & R-Truth For The AAA World Tag Team Championship

– Paige vs. Nikki Bella

– Chelsea Green (c) vs. Nia Jax w/Lash Legend For The WWE Women’s Championship

– CM Punk (c) vs. Sami Zayn For The Undisputed WWE Championship

Checkout Episode 23 of The SUR Files