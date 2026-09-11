WWE SmackDown Results 9/11/26
Arena CMDX
Mexico City, Mexico
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Commentators: (Joe Tessitore & Wade Barrett)
Ring Announcer: Mark Nash
Transcription by Josh Lopez
– Cody Rhodes Segment
– Rey Fenix (c) vs. Ricky Saints For The AAA World Cruiserweight Championship
– The War Raiders (c) vs. Damian Priest & R-Truth For The AAA World Tag Team Championship
– Paige vs. Nikki Bella
– Chelsea Green (c) vs. Nia Jax w/Lash Legend For The WWE Women’s Championship
– CM Punk (c) vs. Sami Zayn For The Undisputed WWE Championship
Checkout Episode 23 of The SUR Files