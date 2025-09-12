WWE SmackDown Results 9/12/25

The Norfolk Scope

Norfolk, Virginia

Commentators: (Vic Joseph & Booker T)

Ring Announcer: Mark Nash

Brock Lesnar & R-Truth Segment

R-Truth: Norfolk, Virginia, make some noise. What’s up? I’ll tell you what’s up.

Brock Lesnar: Man, shut up.

R-Truth: You know what? I’m gonna go a different route. I’m gonna be the first WWE Superstar, in this WWE ring, in front of this WWE Universe, live on TV to say, Brock, welcome back. Now, with that being said, I used to be scared of you, Brock. I ain’t scared of you no more.

Brock Lesnar: I don’t even know who you are. And you better have a damn good reason for coming out here and interrupting me.

R-Truth: You’ve been disrespecting John Cena, my childhood hero, my older brother, for the past 25 years.

Brock Lesnar: How old are you? And what is your name?

R-Truth: R-Truth! I’m done with the disrespect, Brock.

Brock Lesnar: Time out, I’m here for one thing tonight, I’m looking for John Cena. Do you know where John Cena is tonight?

R-Truth: No, I don’t.

Brock Lesnar: Then why are you in my ring, right now?

R-Truth: Because I’m here to defend my older brother, my childhood hero, John Cena.

Brock Lesnar: So, John Cena is your brother?

R-Truth: My older brother.

Brock Lesnar: And your name is R-Truth?

R-Truth: My name is Ron Cena.

Brock Lesnar: So, you don’t know where John is?

R-Truth: No, I don’t.

Brock Lesnar: And so why are you here right now?

R-Truth: I’m here to stop the disrespect, Brock. You see, John Cena is built different now, dog. He went crazy this year. You ain’t see him. Brock, he made a little kid cry. So, I’m telling you now, Super Cena is coming for you, dog. And he’s fueled with horse hustle, loyalty, respect, and two drops of that kid’s tears. So, he won’t be running from The Beast, he’ll be feeding on him.

Brock Lesnar: And you’re his brother?

R-Truth: I’m his younger brother.

Brock Lesnar: From another mother?

R-Truth: No, we got the same daddies.

Brock Lesnar: And you’re R-Truth or Ron Cena?

R-Truth: Yes.

Brock Lesnar: Okay. Did you know that you’re missing a tooth?

R-Truth: I’m missing a tooth?

Brock drops Truth with The F5.

– Sami Zayn is giving Rey Fenix a shot at the United States Championship. They both had parallel careers, traveled all around the world, but their paths have never crossed. Sami is very grateful to carry on the tradition of the United States Championship Open Challenge, and he knows that they’ll give Norfolk a hell of a match. Fenix tells Sami that he’s very appreciative for this opportunity.

Solo Sikoa Promo

Did you know what I had to sacrifice to get that championship in my hands, Sami? I sacrifice love, loyalty, my own flesh and blood, just to prove what? Just to prove what, for it to be taken out of my hands? I’ve lost my Bloodline, I’ve lost The Ula Fala, and I’ve lost my United States Championship. Change is going to happen, and it is going to happen sooner than later, because I am going to lead this family, and I’m going to take back what I lost. I have been living in the shadows of others for way too long. It is time for others to live in the shadow of me and my family tree.

First Match: Sami Zayn (c) vs. Rey Fenix For The WWE United States Championship

Fenix applies a side headlock. Zayn whips Fenix across the ring. Zayn drops down on the canvas. Zayn leapfrogs over Fenix. Zayn with three deep arm-drags. Zayn applies a wrist lock. Fenix kicks the left hamstring of Zayn. Fenix with a Lucha Libre Arm-Drag. Zayn sends Fenix out to the ring apron. Fenix with a shoulder block. Fenix with a Slingshot Hurricanrana. Fenix is playing mind games with Zayn. Zayn regains control of the match during the commercial break. Zayn whips Fenix across the ring. Zayn with The Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker for a two count. Zayn applies a chin bar. Fenix with heavy bodyshots. Zayn reverses out of the irish whip from Fenix. Fenix launches Zayn over the top rope. Fenix with a Springboard Dropkick. Fenix plays to the crowd. Fenix with The Corkscrew Pescado. Fenix rolls Zayn back into the ring. Fenix with The Flying Crossbody Block for a two count.

Fenix with forearm shivers. Fenix hammers down on the back of Zayn’s neck. Zayn goes for The Blue Thunder Bomb, but Fenix counters with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takedown for a two count. Zayn reverses out of the irish whip from Fenix. Fenix with The Rebound SuperKick for a two count. Fenix drags Zayn to the corner. Fenix goes for The MoonSault, but Zayn ducks out of the way. Fenix avoids The Helluva Kick. Fenix drops Zayn with The Roll Through DDT for a two count. Fenix has complete control of the match during the second commercial break. Fenix ascends to the top turnbuckle. Zayn slaps Fenix in the chest. Forearm Exchange.

Fenix denies The Avalanche Attitude Adjustment. Fenix with The Flying Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Fenix with a Double Springboard MoonSault Press for a two count. Fenix goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Zayn lands back on his feet. Zayn blocks The SuperKick. Zayn goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Fenix lands back on his feet. Fenix ducks a clothesline from Zayn. Fenix goes for The Handspring Back Elbow, but Zayn counters with The Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Fenix decks Zayn with a JawBreaker. Zayn responds with The Exploder Suplex into the turnbuckles. Zayn goes for The Helluva Kick, but Fenix counters with The Roll Through Hurricanrana for a two count. Fenix delivers The Goodbye Amigo Kick. Zayn avoids The Springboard Spinning Back Kick. Zayn with another Exploder Suplex into the turnbuckles. Zayn connects with The Helluva Kick to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still WWE United States Champion, Sami Zayn via Pinfall

– B-Fab runs into Giulia and Kiana James in the backstage area. They’re here to remind B-Fab that they made an example out of Michin last week. B-Fab heard that Giulia and Kiana were jumping Michin from behind, because she’s been busy dealing with The Street Profits drama. B-Fab is not busy at the moment. Kiana asks B-Fab what audacity does have to speak to her client like that? Giulia says that it’s okay as long as B-Fab can back it up in the ring, tonight.

– The Wyatt Sicks Vignette. Where do The Street Profits go from here? They put The Profits to the test at Clash In Paris, they didn’t get the job done. Erick Rowan sees that there’s cracks in their brotherhood, and he hates to see that. Sometimes you can’t appreciate what you have till it’s gone. They have a choice to make, don’t let the disease consume them. They’re not the ones to blame, they just sowed the seeds. So, where do The Profits go from here? Follow The Buzzards.

Second Match: Giulia (c) w/Kiana James vs. B-Fab For The WWE Women’s United States Championship

Fab attacks James before the bell rings. Giulia knocks Fab off the ring apron with a Running Boot. Giulia repeatedly throws Fab into the ringside barricades. Giulia rolls Fab back into the ring. James is putting the boots to Fab. James grabs Fab from behind. Giulia nails Fab with The Arrivederci. Giulia gets Fab in position for The Bow & Arrow Stomp. Michin attacks James with a kendo stick. Giulia tells Michin to bring it. Giulia avoids the kendo stick shot, and retreats to the outside.

Match Result: No-Contest, But Still WWE Women’s United States Champion, Giulia

Third Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Jade Cargill For The WWE Women’s Championship

