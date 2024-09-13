WWE SmackDown Results 9/13/24

Climate Pledge Arena

Seattle, Washington

Commentators: (Michael Cole & Corey Graves)

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Triple H Promo

It seems like just yesterday, I was standing in this ring, for the first episode of this show, going one-on-one with The Rock. And it’s hard to believe that, here we are, 25 years later. And there is no better place to be than right here, right now, sold out, standing room only, Seattle, Washington. And there’s no better way to start this off, than a match for the Undisputed WWE Championship, between Cody Rhodes and Solo Sikoa, inside of a steel cage. So, Seattle, are you ready? Then welcome to SmackDown.

First Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Solo Sikoa In A Steel Cage Match For The Undisputed WWE Championship

Rhodes with a flurry of haymakers. Sikoa shoves Rhodes. Rhodes kicks Sikoa in the gut. Rhodes with two drop down uppercuts. Bodyshot Exchange. Rhodes with forearm shivers. Sikoa uppercuts Rhodes. Sikoa sends Rhodes to the corner. Sikoa with a running back elbow smash. Rhodes side steps Sikoa into the turnbuckles. Rhodes with a Running Bulldog. Sikoa rises back on his feet. Rhodes tosses Sikoa around the cage. Rhodes with a straight right hand. Sikoa with a Back Body Drop into the cage. Sikoa levels Rhodes with The Body Avalanche. Sikoa with a Running Hip Attack. Sikoa HeadButts Rhodes. Sikoa gets Rhodes tied up in the tree of woe. Sikoa repeatedly stomps on Rhodes. Sikoa with a Flying HeadButt in the corner. Sikoa goes for another Flying Hip Attack, but Rhodes ducks out of the way. Sikoa stops Rhodes in his tracks. Rhodes kicks Sikoa in the chest. Sikoa yanks Rhodes off the top rope. Rhodes is busted open. Sikoa with clubbing mid-kicks. Sikoa throws Rhodes into the cage. Sikoa buries his elbow into the midsection of Rhodes. Sikoa drives Rhodes face first into the steel. Sikoa with repeated headbutts. Sikoa poses for the crowd.

Rhodes slides under Sikoa’s legs. Rhodes with a toe kick. Rhodes goes for The Disaster Kick, but Sikoa counters with Two PowerBombs. Rhodes starts climbing up the cage. Rhodes hits The Cody Cutter for a two count. Sikoa pulls Rhodes down the cage. Sikoa HeadButts Rhodes. Sikoa and Rhodes are trading back and forth shots on top of the cage. Sikoa with The SuperPlex for a two count. Rhodes slaps Sikoa in the face. Sikoa responds with Two Spinning Solos for a two count. Sikoa talks smack to Rhodes. Rhodes denies The Samoan Spike. Rhodes with three haymakers. Sikoa reverses out of the irish whip from Rhodes. Rhodes with a running forearm smash. Rhodes with The Disaster Kick. Rhodes follows that with The Cody Cutter for a two count.

Sikoa drives Rhodes back first into the turnbuckles. Sikoa with Two Running Hip Attacks. Sikoa with The Samoan Drop. Sikoa delivers The Uso Splash for a two count. Sikoa with another Running Hip Attack. Rhodes opens the cage door. Sikoa goes for a Belly to Back Suplex. Rhodes connects with The CrossRhodes for a two count. Rhodes with a Flying Crossbody Block off the top of the cage for a two count. Sikoa slams the cage door into Rhodes face. Sikoa goes for The Samoan Spike, but Rhodes counters with The CrossRhodes to pickup the victory. After the match, Sikoa nails Rhodes with The Samoan Spike. The Bloodline gangs up on Rhodes. Tanga Loa bodyslams Rhodes. Jacob Fatu with The Double Jump MoonSault. Fatu makes his way up to the top of the cage. Roman Reigns joins the fray. Reigns sends Tama Tonga shoulder first into the steel ring post. Reigns tees off on Loa. Sikoa attacks Reigns from behind. Sikoa is mauling Reigns in the corner. Sikoa goes for a Running Hip Attack, but Reigns counters with The Superman Punch. Reigns prepares for The Spear. Fatu drags Sikoa out of the cage. Reigns tells Fatu to bring it. GOD double teams Reigns. Rhodes proceeds to make the save. Rhodes drops Tonga with The CrossRhodes. Reigns plants Loa with The Spear.

Winner: Still The Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes via Pinfall

– Cathy Kelley had a backstage interview with Nick Aldis. It’s a chaotic start to say the least. All the major parties have been sequestered to their perspective dressing rooms, because this is his show, and there will be law and order. Now, Solo Sikoa told Nick that he had an idea for a tag team match. This night is a long way from being over.

Second Match: Piper Niven w/Chelsea Green vs. Michin

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Niven shoves Michin into the canvas. Michin sends Niven tumbling to the floor. Michin lands The Suicide Dive. Michin is fired up. Michin gets distracted by Green. Michin drops Green with a Roundhouse Kick. Michin resets the referee’s ten count. Michin attacks Green with a kendo stick. Niven with a Flying Cannonball Senton off the ring apron.

Niven rolls Michin back into the ring. Niven stomps on Michin’s chest. Niven climbs up to the middle turnbuckle. Michin with clubbing blows to Niven’s back. Michin with The Avalanche Saito Suplex. Michin connects with Eat Defeat to pickup the victory. After the match, Green attacks Michin from behind. Green tells Niven to kill her. Niven with a Running Senton Splash. Green flings a trash can into the ring. Green connects with The Unprettier through the trash can.

Winner: Michin via Pinfall

– Rob Van Dam, Vickie Guerrero, and Imperium are in the crowd tonight.

– Ricky was going to be Kevin’s tag team partner because Randy Orton had “travel issues”. Kevin proceeds to drop Ricky with The Stunner after the stagehand gave him the good news. However, before the bell rang, Randy showed up at the last minute.

Third Match: Kevin Owens & Randy Orton vs. A-Town Down Under

Kevin Owens and Grayson Waller will start things off. Owens kicks Waller in the gut. Owens with rapid fire haymakers. Owens repeatedly stomps on Waller’s chest. Owens goes for a Running Cannonball Strike, but Theory pulls Waller out of the ring. Orton clotheslines Theory. Waller drives Orton face first into the steel ring post. Owens shoves Waller into Theory. Owens dribbles Waller’s head on the announce table. Owens rolls Waller back into the ring. Theory runs interference. Owens with a straight right hand. Owens slams Theory’s head on the announce table. Waller with a Sliding Lariat. Waller mocks Orton. Waller with a Belly to Back Suplex onto the announce table. Waller rolls Owens back into the ring. Waller tags in Theory. Theory stomps on Owens chest. Theory poses for the crowd. Owens with heavy bodyshots. Owens with two haymakers. Theory drops Owens with The DDT for a two count. Theory applies a front face lock. Waller tags himself in. Waller with a gut punch. Waller drives Owens shoulder first into the ring post.

Waller with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Owens with a Counter Vertical Suplex. Waller tags in Theory. Theory transitions into a ground and pound attack. Theory knocks Orton off the ring apron. Theory taunts Orton. The referee is trying to get Orton out of the ring. Theory tags in Waller. Waller stomps on Owens chest. Waller with The Springboard Elbow Drop for a two count. Waller puts his leg on the back of Owens neck. Theory attacks Owens behind the referee’s back. Waller applies the cravate. Theory tags himself in. Theory drives his knee into the midsection of Owens. Owens reverses out of the irish whip from Theory. Owens with The Inverted Atomic Drop. Owens with a Desperation Lariat. Theory tags in Waller. Waller stops Owens in his tracks. Waller puts Owens on the top turnbuckle. Waller goes for The SuperPlex, but Owens blocks it. Owens with repeated headbutts. Waller tags in Theory. Theory with a running haymaker. Owens HeadButts Theory.

Owens with The Bionic Elbow. Owens sends Theory crashing into the canvas. Owens with The Swanton Bomb. Waller wisely pulls Orton off the apron. Theory stomps on Owens back. Theory applies a front face lock. Theory tags in Waller. Double Vertical Suplex for a two count. Owens rocks Waller with a forearm smash. Waller with a Rising Knee Strike. Owens avoids The Sliding Lariat. Owens slams Waller’s head on the announce table. Owens launches Theory over the top rope. Waller drives Owens back first into the turnbuckles. Waller tags in Owens. Owens is displaying his fighting spirit. Waller tags himself in. Owens with Two Desperation Boots. Owens side steps Waller into the turnbuckles. Owens runs around the ring and finally tags in Orton. Orton with two clotheslines. Orton ducks a clothesline from Waller. Orton with Two Powerslams. Orton goes for The Draping DDT, but Theory gets in the way. Orton with a straight right hand. Orton uppercuts Waller. Belly to Back Suplex Party. Orton rolls Waller back into the ring. Orton kicks Waller in the chest. Owens intercepts Theory. Stereo Draping DDT’s. Owens connects with The Stunner. Orton plants Waller with The RKO to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kevin Owens & Randy Orton via Pinfall

– We head back to Nick Aldis Office. The challenge is this. Solo Sikoa & Jacob Fatu versus Roman Reigns & Cody Rhodes at WWE Bad Blood. The Bloodline has already signed the contract. Now, he needs to have a conversation with Roman and Cody. Cody tells Nick that he’s done with The Bloodline. As far as The Bloodline are concerned, that’s Roman Reigns problem. He has no intention in signing that contract. Nick tells Cathy that he needs to talk to Roman Reigns.

– Booker T, Queen Sharmell, Sheamus and “Freebird” Michael Hayes are enjoying the festivities.

Nia Jax, Bayley, Tiffny Stratton, Naomi Segment

Nia Jax: You know, I was just thinking, a year ago, I returned to the WWE, and ever since, every woman in that locker room has realized why I am The Irresistible Force. They realized why I am unstoppable. I won the Queen Of The Ring Tournament, and that was easy. You know what? I became your WWE Women’s Champion, and that was even easier. Every woman in that locker room fears me, and every woman in that locker room has a good reason to fear me. Well, today Nick Aldis informed me that, I will be defending my title at Bad Blood. I don’t know who my opponent is. And I don’t care who my opponent is, because they will see the fame that Michin, Naomi, and Bayley had seen. I am going to annihilate them.

Bayley: Ding dong, idiot. Thank you. You know, Nia, I’ll give you credit where credit is due. You’ve had the greatest year of your entire career; I’ll give you that. But it’s not like you set the bar really high for yourself in that first round. But, but, but, I am happy that you’re feeling confident, because I want my rematch.

Nia Jax: Bayley, you are in no position to be demand anything from me. This isn’t like last year, when you were running around SmackDown behind Damage CTRL. I run the Women’s Division. And I don’t need a posse to do it.

Bayley: Then what are you using Tiffany for, then? What’s she all about, because if I remember correctly, I didn’t need Damage CTRL to win my title at WrestleMania, but you somehow needed Tiffany to win your title at SummerSlam. So, do you owe her one or she owes you one, where are you guys at right now?

Tiffany Stratton: Bayley, this is just so pathetic. Nia knows better than to listen to you. And besides, you’re just like every other woman in the locker room, that’s just jealous that I got the Money In The Bank Briefcase, and don’t have to beg for a title opportunity, like a peasant.

Bayley: Peasant? I’m a peasant? Well, this peasant beat the youngest Mrs. Money In The Bank ever, last week. Do you remember that or it’s just me? Do you guys remember that?

Tiffany Stratton: It’s only because Nia got involved.

Bayley: So, it’s Nia’s fault that you lost?

Nia Jax: You know, Bayley, you’re good, you’re smart. You almost had me, just like you almost have a prayer to if you ever faced me again, or if you almost have a prayer if we beat you down, right now.

Naomi: Oh, baby, if y’all want to fight, we can fight. Y’all know I’m going to sit back there and let you attack my bae like that. It’s not going to happened today. And while I think about it, it’s been a while since I held a title. I think it’s time that I do it again. So, what do you say, you put your money where your big ole mouth is, and let’s glow?

Nia Jax: My big mouth? Okay, so you want my title, and you want my title, maybe you should have a match to see who faces me at Bad Blood?

Bayley: Oh, so you mean like a Triple Threat? Yeah, we’ve done that before, we can do that, for sure.

Nia Jax: No, not a Triple Threat, Bayley. Let’s make this a little more interesting. Why don’t you two face Tiffy and I next week, and whoever gets the win can face me at Bad Blood?

Bayley and Naomi accepts the challenge.

Nia Jax: Oh, and another thing, when Tiffy and I win, whoever loses leaves SmackDown, permanently.

Tiffany Stratton: Tootles.

Bayley: Yeah, go Tiffy off your mom, you idiot.

Naomi drops Tiffany with The Rear View to close this segment.

– Damian Priest, Ron Simmons, Teddy Long, William Regal and Bobby Roode are in the crowd.

Fourth Match: Carmelo Hayes vs. Andrade El Idolo

Hayes attacks Idolo before the bell rings. Hayes repeatedly stomps on Idolo’s chest. The referee admonishes Hayes. Idolo takes his ring jacket off. Hayes with clubbing blows to Idolo’s back. Hayes with a straight right hand. Hayes kicks Idolo in the back. Hayes with a knife edge chop. Idolo reverses out of the irish whip from Hayes. Idolo sends Hayes crashing to the outside. Idolo with The Triangle MoonSault. Idolo rolls Hayes back into the ring. Hayes exits the other side of the ring. Hayes kicks Idolo in the gut. Hayes with a blistering chop. Idolo avoids The Springboard Clothesline. Idolo drops Hayes with The Big Boot. Idolo resets the referee’s ten count. Idolo repeatedly stomps on Hayes chest. Idolo and Hayes are trading back and forth shots. Idolo with The Reverse Spanish Fly off the ringside barricade. Hayes with The Slingshot Senton for a two count.

Hayes applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Hayes hammers down on the left shoulder of Idolo. Forearm Exchange. Idolo with two knife edge chops. Hayes side steps Idolo into the turnbuckles. Hayes with a quick elbow drop for a one count. Hayes applies a top wrist lock. Idolo decks Hayes with a JawBreaker. Hayes ducks a clothesline from Idolo. Both guys are knocked down after a double clothesline. Idolo with forearm shivers. Idolo with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Idolo ducks a clothesline from Hayes. Idolo with a flying forearm smash. Idolo pops back on his feet. Hayes avoids The Shotgun Meteora. Hayes with The Springboard Clothesline. Idolo blocks The La Mistica. Idolo goes for The Message, but Hayes lands back on his feet. Rollup Exchange.

Idolo goes for a Deadlift PowerBomb, but Hayes lands back on his feet. Hayes hammers down on the back of Idolo’s neck. Hayes dodges The Discus Back Elbow. Hayes delivers The First 48. Idolo responds with The Discus Back Elbow for a two count. Idolo drags Hayes to the corner. Idolo goes for The Double MoonSault, but Hayes gets his knees up in the air. Hayes drops Idolo with The La Mistica for a two count. Idolo avoids Nothing But Net. Idolo kicks Hayes. Hayes denies The Message. Idolo drills Hayes with The Canadian Destroyer. Idolo hits The Shotgun Meteora for a two count. Idolo goes for The Split Legged MoonSault, but Hayes ducks out of the way. Hayes puts Idolo on the top turnbuckle. Idolo shoves Hayes. Hayes with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Hayes goes for The Top Rope Frankensteiner, but Idolo blocks it. Idolo kicks Hayes in the face. Hayes answers with another Enzuigiri. Idolo attacks the ribs of Hayes. Idolo connects with The Avalanche Message to pickup the victory. After the match, LA Knight appears on the stage. Next week on SmackDown, Idolo will be getting his United States Championship Opportunity aka The Hit It and Quit It Sweepstakes.

Winner: Andrade El Idolo via Pinfall

– Byron Saxton had a backstage interview with Bianca BelAir & Jade Cargill. They are excited to have their tag team titles back, so it’s all good. Jade says that they are going to give out work, come apply. It doesn’t matter if it’s Raw, NXT, or SmackDown, they can get this work. Nia Jax tells Bianca and Jade that if Naomi continues to stick her nose in her business, something really bad is going to happened. Nia says that the tag titles look really good on Bianca and Jade. However, Nia gloats about beating them both in the QOTR. They are the tag team champions, but SmackDown is her kingdom.

Nick Aldis, Roman Reigns, The Bloodline Segment

