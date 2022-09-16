– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens live from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, presented by Progressive. The pyro explodes as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves.

– We go right to the ring and out comes Logan Paul as Samantha Irvin does the introduction. Paul gets a mixed reaction but more cheers. Cole talks about what has happened between Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns this week.

Paul takes the mic to boos and says he thinks he did it again. He has the habit of opening his mouth and saying some stupid things. He talks about having Reigns on his podcast this week, and how he said he wants to wrestle Reigns after the interview. Fans give Paul the “What?!” treatment now and he says he will tell you what. Paul mentions how he opened his mouth about Floyd Mayweather, and claims even the greatest boxer couldn’t put him down, and still hasn’t paid him. Paul says he’s put together a press conference in Las Vegas tomorrow, and if Reigns is man enough, he’ll show up and meet Paul face-to-face.

The familiar voice of Paul Heyman interrupts. Heyman makes his return on the stage, and with him is The Bloodline – Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, WWE NXT North American Champion Solo Sikoa, and Honorary Uce Sami Zayn. There’s no sign of Reigns. Heyman introduces himself as the counsel for Reigns as Paul looks on. The Bloodline begins to surround the ring now.

Paul invites Heyman into the ring. They shake hands as The Bloodline watches from the announce table area. Heyman says he’s got this, and tells The Bloodline to let him handle this. Heyman says if there’s anyone outside of WWE that could be a Paul Heyman Guy, it’s Logan. Fans boo. Heyman praises Paul for his exhibition fight with Mayweather, but jokes about their size difference. Paul says he’s not sure Heyman would fight anyone, so where is Heyman going with this? Heyman brings up how Logan’s brother Jake Paul has picked a fight with MMA legend Anderson Silva. Heyman goes on and says Paul shouldn’t open his mouth about The Tribal Chief.

Heyman doesn’t care about Paul’s ambitions, his background, or how he and his brother have changed the fight game, all he cares about is Paul making the smart decision about picking a fight with someone else. Paul knows Heyman is a promoter and he knows how great this could be. Paul says it’s just a press conference, what is The Bloodline so afraid of? Paul goes on and asks if they’re scared Paul will challenge Reigns at the press conference, then win the title? Paul wonders what will happen when he beats Reigns with one lucky shot, dropping The Tribal Chief like a sack of potatoes, and what if he beats Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title? Fans boo. Heyman says insults Paul and his brother, and says he doesn’t like Paul’s scenario, and doesn’t really like Paul either.

Heyman says now he has to handle Paul. Heyman calls for Solo to enter the ring. Paul bets he can knock Heyman out, then exit the ring before Solo gets to him. Sami enters the ring to a pop, then fans chant his name. Sami tells Heyman and Solo he’s got this, they’re good. Sami wonders if Heyman is the wrong guy for the job, if maybe Reigns should’ve had Sami handle Paul. A frustrated Heyman tosses the mic and exits. Sami approaches Paul and says he’s not from their world, so let Sami explain how things work around here… Paul suddenly drops Sami with a right hand to the jaw.

Paul taunts Sami while he’s down. Solo and The Usos rush the ring but Paul retreats. Paul heads to the stage as the music hits and out comes Ricochet to a pop. Ricochet has a match with Zayn as tonight’s opening bout. Ricochet and Paul stand tall together as The Bloodline looks on from the ring. We go to commercial.

Ricochet vs. Sami Zayn

Back from the break and Sami Zayn locks up with Ricochet to start. Logan Paul looks on from ringside, as does Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, NXT North American Champion Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman.

Sami gets the upperhand early on, dropping Ricochet and then raising his finger in the air to some boos. The Bloodline does the same at ringside. Ricochet fights but Sami grounds him again. Ricochet turns it around and focuses on the arm now. They run the ropes and Sami drops Ricochet with a shoulder for a 2 count.

Cole mentions how Sami and Ricochet first wrestled each other in PWG more than a decade ago. They trade counters now and Ricochet drops Sami. Ricochet keeps control until Sami slides to the floor for a breather, right next to Paul. Sami is talking some trash to Paul but Ricochet takes advantage and kicks him back through the ropes into the barrier. Sami ends up bringing Ricochet back into the ring over the top rope, covering for 2. Sami works Ricochet around the ring now, nailing a second rope elbow to the head. Ricochet kicks out at 2 again.

More back and forth between the two. Sami drops Ricochet again and grounds him with a headlock. Fans rally for Ricochet now. He launches Sami with a hurricanrana and Paul applauds. Sami side-steps a move but Ricochet keeps going and leaps to the top for a move. However, Sami jumps back to his feet and shoves Ricochet from the corner out to the floor before he can execute the move. We go back to commercial with Ricochet down at ringside.

Back from the break and Sami is getting ready to fly but Ricochet leaps up to the top turnbuckle with him. Sami sends Ricochet to the mat. Sami flies but Ricochet dropkicks him out of the air for a big pop. Sami is down. Ricochet mounts some of his signature offense now. Ricochet with a big flying crossbody but Sami kicks out at 2. More back and forth now. Ricochet sweeps the leg and goes for the standing moonsault but Sami gets his knees up. Heyman is concerned at ringside. Cole’s drink ends up getting knocked over at the announce table, apparently by Heyman.

Ricochet blocks a Blue Thunderbomb and they tangle. Ricochet kicks Sami and then connects with a superkick. Jimmy Uso gets on the apron, forcing Ricochet to come off the top to deal with him. Sami takes advantage of the distraction and nails a Blue Thunderbomb. Paul has the referee distracted, which allows Ricochet to kick out at 2. Sami is frustrated and Paul is all smiles.

Sami and Ricochet go at it now. Ricochet with the Poisonrana for a close 2 count. Ricochet drops Sami, then has to knock Jey Uso off the apron. Sami rolls Ricochet up for a 2 count. Ricochet levels Sami with a big knee to the face. Ricochet knocks Jey off the apron again. Sami with a big Half & Half suplex. Jey tries crawling in the ring but the referee stops him, but this allows Ricochet to kick out of Sami’s long pin.

Sami is angry with Jey now, yelling at him from the ring. Sami goes to the floor and gets in Jey’s face as fans cheer. Jimmy gets in between them. Ricochet runs the ring and leaps out, taking down Sami and The Usos for a big pop. Ricochet brings Sami back in, then goes to the top for the Shooting Star Press. Ricochet holds it to cover for the pin to win.

Winner: Ricochet

– After the match, Ricochet celebrates as the music hits. The Bloodline seethes at ringside. Paul joins Ricochet in the ring now. The Bloodline is ready to enter the ring from the apron but Madcap Moss runs down with a steel chair, rushing into the ring to face off with The Bloodline. Moss will challenge Solo for his title later tonight.

– We see how Karrion Kross attacked Drew McIntyre last week. There will be a special look at the attack later tonight. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a video from Karrion Kross and Scarlett, with footage of how Kross took out Drew McIntyre last Friday. Kross says the hands of time decide the judgment, and The Chosen One was publicly executed by the newly appointed People’s Executioner last week. Kross recalls the pathetic noises McIntyre made while he was being choked out. Kross says Drew fought back but he then let it go. The biggest difference between them is that Kross doesn’t let things go, and Kross changes the timelines and he re-writes history. Kross says Drew can’t re-write history, and he will remain on an endless loop of suffering that Kross controls. Kross says he will make sure McIntyre never gets out of that suffering. Tick, tock…

– We go back to the ring and Maximum Male Models founders Max Dupri and Maxxine Dupri are under a spotlight. They’re not here for the nearby bright lights of Hollywood, they’re here to show off the Maximum Male Models Back 2 School Collection. The music hits and out comes ma.çé and mån.sôör modeling various clothing and accessories on the stage. The music interrupts and out comes Braun Strowman to a big pop.

The Monster of All Monsters immediately rushes out from the back and runs right over Mace and Mansoor. Braun then beats Mace and Mansoor down the ramp, sending them into the barrier. Braun launches Mansoor into the ring and he lands hard. Braun rushes in and drops Mansoor with a big strike. Braun poses for the crowd and they cheer him on. Braun then grabs Mansoor in the middle of the ring for a big powerbomb as fans cheer him on.

The music interrupts and out comes Chad Gable by himself. Gable points from the ramp, but Otis suddenly attacks Braun from behind in the ring. Braun beats Otis down and then drops Gable as he rushes into the ring. Otis attacks and sends Braun into the corner. Otis with a corner splash as Gable directs traffic. Otis then scoops Braun for a World’s Strongest Slam in the middle of the ring. Braun quickly gets back up and he’s pissed. Alpha Academy retreats to the floor. Otis talks trash from ringside while Strowman lashes out from the ring, telling Otis to come back in so he can kick his ass. Gable holds Otis back as we go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and our Progressive Match Flo replay shows us how Dakota Kai and IYO SKY defeated Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah on RAW to become the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, thanks to an assist by Bayley.

– We go back to the ring and out comes Damage CTRL – Bayley with WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY. We see celebrity Jojo Siwa sitting at ringside.

Bayley takes the mic in the ring and says everyone’s role model is back on SmackDown. She brags about being the longest-reigning blue brand Women’s Champion in history. She introduces Kai and SKY but fans boo them being champions. Kai says they can go to any brand they want, any time they want, and do anything they want. SKY says SmackDown is their show now, and Bayley agrees. Bayley says they destroyed Raquel Rodriguez and put Aliyah on the shelf. She goes on bragging about how this is real greatness, and how Damage CTRL has power for this and that in WWE. The music interrupts and out comes Raquel Rodriguez to a pop.

Raquel says she doesn’t see greatness at all, she sees three bullies who hurt her partner, and who are powerless at stopping her from getting revenge. Raquel drops the mic and rushes into the ring but Damage CTRL retreats to the floor. Raquel stands tall in the ring as we go back to commercial.

Raquel Rodriguez vs. Bayley

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.