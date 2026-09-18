WWE SmackDown Results 9/18/26

Hilliard Center Arena

Corpus Christi, Texas

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Commentators: (Michael Cole & Wade Barrett)

Ring Announcer: Mark Nash

Transcription by Josh Lopez

– The Full Transcript Will Be Finished Past Midnight, Apologies In Advance, Please Use The Comment Section Down Below

– Randy Orton vs. Trick Williams vs. Rey Fenix In A 2026 Men’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match Qualifier

– MFT w/Haku vs. Bakusai

– Jade Cargill vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Jacy Jayne In A 2026 Women’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match Qualifier

– Michael Cole Sit-Down Interview With Cody Rhodes

– Sami Zayn Championship Celebration

Checkout Episode 23 of The SUR Files