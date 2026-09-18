WWE SmackDown Results 9/18/26
Hilliard Center Arena
Corpus Christi, Texas
You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast
Commentators: (Michael Cole & Wade Barrett)
Ring Announcer: Mark Nash
Transcription by Josh Lopez
– The Full Transcript Will Be Finished Past Midnight, Apologies In Advance, Please Use The Comment Section Down Below
– Randy Orton vs. Trick Williams vs. Rey Fenix In A 2026 Men’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match Qualifier
– MFT w/Haku vs. Bakusai
– Jade Cargill vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Jacy Jayne In A 2026 Women’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match Qualifier
– Michael Cole Sit-Down Interview With Cody Rhodes
– Sami Zayn Championship Celebration
Checkout Episode 23 of The SUR Files