WWE SmackDown Results 9/25/26
Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Indianapolis, Indiana
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Commentators: (Michael Cole & Corey Graves)
Ring Announcer: Mark Nash
Transcription by Josh Lopez
– This Transcript Will Be Finished Tomorrow Morning, Apologies In Advance, Comment Section Still Open
– Trick Williams (c) w/Lil Yachty vs. Baron Corbin In A Steel Cage Match For The WWE United States Championship
– Cody Rhodes Segment
– Charlotte Flair vs. Giulia vs. Lash Legend In A 2026 Women’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match Qualifier
– Chelsea Green, Tiffany Stratton, Paige vs. Fatal Influence In A 6-Woman Tag Team Match
– CM Punk vs. GUNTHER vs. Finn Balor In A 2026 Men’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match Qualifier
Checkout Episode 24 of The SUR Files