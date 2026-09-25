WWE SmackDown Results 9/25/26

Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Indianapolis, Indiana

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Commentators: (Michael Cole & Corey Graves)

Ring Announcer: Mark Nash

Transcription by Josh Lopez

– This Transcript Will Be Finished Tomorrow Morning, Apologies In Advance, Comment Section Still Open

– Trick Williams (c) w/Lil Yachty vs. Baron Corbin In A Steel Cage Match For The WWE United States Championship

– Cody Rhodes Segment

– Charlotte Flair vs. Giulia vs. Lash Legend In A 2026 Women’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match Qualifier

– Chelsea Green, Tiffany Stratton, Paige vs. Fatal Influence In A 6-Woman Tag Team Match

– CM Punk vs. GUNTHER vs. Finn Balor In A 2026 Men’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match Qualifier

Checkout Episode 24 of The SUR Files