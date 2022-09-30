– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens live from the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada as the pyro goes off and fans cheer. Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves.

Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn vs. Ricochet and Madcap Moss

We go right to the ring and out first comes The Bloodline – Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa. Sami is out first, then Sikoa joins him and they head to the ring together as Samantha Irvin does the introductions. We see how Zayn was made an Honorary Uce last week by Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Cole mentions how Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos have tonight off because they retained over Butch and Ridge Holland last week. Out next comes Ricochet and Madcap Moss. We see how Sikoa attacked Ricochet and Moss backstage last week.

The bell rings and Zayn starts off with Ricochet, taking him down into a headlock. Ricochet resists but Sami works on the arm as the Canadian fans cheer Zayn on. Ricochet fights out and rocks Zayn, then ends up taking him down with a scissors. Ricochet with a dropkick.

Ricochet takes Zayn into the corner and in comes Moss to take over. Moss works Zayn over in the middle of the ring but Zayn sends him into the ropes face-first. Sikoa tags in to a pop, and he kicks Moss while Zayn holds him. Solo goes to work on Moss now, beating him around the ring and back into the corner.

Zayn comes back in but Moss counters and sends him over the top rope. Solo comes in but Moss sends him to the floor as well. Ricochet comes in and runs the ropes, then is launched out of the ring by Moss. Ricochet lands on Sikoa and Zayn to take them back down. Ricochet stands tall at ringside as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Sikoa has Ricochet grounded in the middle of the ring. Fans begin to rally now but Solo keeps him down. We see how Sikoa leveled Ricochet at ringside during the break to turn it around. Sikoa sends Ricochet into the turnbuckles, then catches him out of the corner with a big Samoan Drop. Ricochet kicks out at 2. Sikoa stomps away on Ricochet to keep him down now. Sikoa with a headbutt, then a big leg drop. Ricochet fights off Solo’s shoulders but Sikoa prevents a cradle. Solo sends Ricochet into the corner but Ricochet rocks him and nails a missile dropkick for a pop.

Sami and Madcap tag in at the same time. They go at it and Moss nails a fall-away slam. Moss unloads on Sami in the corner now. Moss with a running shoulder to the gut in the corner, and another. Solo runs in but Moss sends him to the floor with a shoulder tackle. Solo seethes at ringside. He goes to bring a steel char into the ring but Ricochet stops him. Moss knocks Solo off the apron but Sami take advantage and rolls him up for a close 2 count

Sami comes right back with a Blue Thunderbomb to Moss in the middle of the ring. Moss kicks out and Sami can’t believe it. Sami goes to the top now as fans cheer him on. Sami leaps with a crossbody but Moss catches him and rolls through, then turns it into a big Jackhammer. Solo breaks the pin up just in time and works Moss over. Ricochet attacks Solo and knocks him out of the ring with a high knee. Ricochet goes to run the ropes and nail a suicide dive onto Solo but Sami trips him from the floor.

Moss and Sami go at it now and the referee is distracted with them. Ricochet runs and goes for a dive to Solo again but Solo meets him at the ropes with a steel chair shot while the referee is distracted. Solo attacks Ricochet and sends him into the edge of the ring apron, then over into the timekeeper’s area.

Moss charges Sami in the corner with a big shoulder thrust, and again. Solo tags in but Moss doesn’t see it. Solo levels Moss with a spin kick, then hits the Spinning Solo Rock Bottom for the pin to win.

Winners: The Bloodline

– After the match, Zayn and Sikoa stand tall but Moss grabs Sami. Solo makes the save and beats Moss down in the corner with punches and headbutts. Sami backs Solo off but Solo isn’t done as he nails the Umaga/Rikishi splash in the corner. Sami keeps trying to slow Solo down but he delivers another Umaga splash to Moss in the corner. Sami raises Solo’s arm in the air as fans respond with a mixed reaction. The music hits as we go to replays. Solo and Sami continue to celebrate as we go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn walking backstage. Zayn hopes Roman Reigns was watching, and says he will send him a text message now. They go to enter their locker room but out walks Jey Uso. They are surprised to see him and Sami asks why he’s here. Jey says he came to make sure his younger brother is OK, that’s all. Solo enters the room and Jey says he will be in there in a minute. Jey faces off with Sami and says he sees right through Zayn. Jey says Sami has everyone and their mother fooled, including Jey’s own family, but Jey sees right through him. Jey says Sami has one shot and if he even thinks of putting The Bloodline in jeopardy, Jey will get him. Sami points to how Reigns made him an Honorary Uce last week with his t-shirt. Sami steps around Jey and enters the locker room to talk to Solo. Jey is frustrated.

– We get a video promo from Karrion Kross and Scarlett. Kross speaks while we see highlights from his feud with Drew McIntyre. Kross says Drew has been at the top for a long time, but he is the kind of guy you have to send to the hospital to make sure he stays done, but unfortunately for Drew, that is exactly what Kross’ specialty is. Kross says Drew should understand that at Extreme Rules, he will take Drew to a point of absolutely no return, a place no man leaves un-scarred. Kross says they want the same thing but only one of them can have it. He says now because of that they are bound together in suffering. He says once the world sees what he’s been showing through the cards, and Drew is out of the way, he will go on to make history by becoming the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Time waits for no man. Kross says when the strap is attached to their wrists at Extreme Rules, Drew will know in his soul that Kross is going to drag him down to the deepest parts of hell, and when Kross feels like Drew has had enough, Kross will leave him there to burn away forever. Tik, tok.

– Kayla Braxton is backstage with Austin Theory from RAW now. She asks him if he plans on cashing in his Money In the Bank briefcase soon. Theory says he’s learned his lesson. Brock Lesnar ruined his cash-in at SummerSlam, and that doofus Tyson Fury did the same at Clash at The Castle. Theory insults the people of Cardiff and Winnipeg, and says the only person to embarrass himself more at Clash at The Castle was Drew McIntyre. Theory goes on insulting Drew but we see Drew appear behind him, listening. Theory goes on about Drew being an idiot, who got himself into a Strap Match with Karrion Kross… Drew grabs Theory by the shoulder. “You, me, in the ring, now,” Drew says as he stares Theory down. Drew walks off as we go back to commercial.

Drew McIntyre vs. Austin Theory

We go back to the ring and out comes Drew McIntyre to a pop. Drew hits the ring and he’s all business tonight. Out next comes Austin Theory with his Money In the Bank briefcase. The music hits and out comes Alpha Academy in a surprise appearance. Otis and Chad Gable accompany Theory to the ring now.

The bell rings and Theory dodges Drew, then poses to taunt him but Drew attacks. Theory retreats into the ropes and the referee backs him off. They go at it and Theory nails chops but Drew just takes them and stares him down.

Drew drops Theory with ease. Drew with a big toss across the ring. Drew chops Theory now. Theory dodges a big boot and retreats to the floor to regroup with Alpha Academy as fans boo. Drew grabs Theory from the ring but Theory drops him over the top rope to stun him. Theory rolls in with the big dropkick to take Drew down.

Alpha Academy cheers Theory on as he works Drew over. Drew with a Future Shock DDT out of nowhere, then a kip-up for a pop. Drew calls for a Claymore Kick but he has to stop to knock Gable off the apron. Otis then pulls Drew to the floor and the referee calls for the bell.

Winner by DQ: Drew McIntyre

– After the bell, Otis launches Drew into the steel ring steps. Theory and Alpha Academy triple team Drew in the middle of the ring now. The music interrupts and out comes Johnny Gargano to a big pop. Gargano hits the rung and unloads but they eventually beat him down for the triple team. The music hits and out comes Kevin Owens now to a big pop. Owens unloads on the heels, then sends Theory to the floor. Gargano and Owens send Gable to the floor, then they double superkick Otis to stun him. Drew follows up with a Glasgow Kiss headbutt to send Otis over the top rope to the floor. Owens’ music starts back up as the babyfaces taunt the heels from the ring.

– We see Max Dupri walking backstage. He’s stopped by Maxxine Dupri with ma.çé and mån.sôör, of Maximum Male Models. They understand Max is disappointed with their performance last week, but tonight they will make Max proud when they bring home the title. Max seems excited as he asks if they secured a title shot from The Usos. Maxxine says no, but they will break the Canadian record tonight for the longest pose. Maxxine tells Mace and Mansoor to hit it, and they start posing. Max is disappointed and not impressed. They continue posing and he walks away. Hit Row walks up and laughs at Maximum Male Models, then they walk off.

– Back from the break and Shotzi is backstage. She says last week Bayley and her cronies proved exactly how low they are, scheming like a bunch of jackals. Shotzi says she’s not the kind of person to sit around on the sidelines weighing her options, she sticks her nose and her boots where she wants. Shotzi says tonight we will see how much control Bayley has when she rolls to the ring and stomps all over Bayley.

Los Lotharios vs. Hit Row

We go back to the ring and out comes Los Lotharios – Angel and Humberto. Out next comes Hit Row – Ashante “Thee” Adonis and “Top Dolla” AJ Francis with “B-Fab” Briana Brandy.

The bell rings an Angel goes at it with Adonis. Humberto quickly tags in and they double team Adonis. Humberto covers for a 1 count. Angel rips his pants off and tosses them at Top Dolla. Angel goes to suplex Adonis now but Adonis blocks it with a neckbreaker.

I’m having some technical difficulties due to Hurricane Ian but we come right back after a brief interruption to Dolla and Humberto tagging in. Dolla runs wild and hits a high knee. Dolla with a big side-slam out of the corner for a 2 count but he stops the pin and stands up to have some fun, then drops his signature elbow drop. Angel breaks the pin up.

Angel rocks Adonis but B-Fab takes a swing at Angel from the floor. This distracts Angel. Angel turns around to Dolla scooping him on his shoulders. Dolla then grabs Humberto at the same time. Adonis tags in as Dolla slams both opponents at once. Dolla then scoops Adonis for the big double team slam to get the pin.

Winners: Hit Row

– After the match, Hit Row stands tall and celebrates as the music hits.

– Tonight’s Progressive Match Flo replay looks at how SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan defeated Lacey Evans last week, then attacked her with a kendo stick and put her through the announce table with a big top rope dive after the match.

– We see Ronda Rousey backstage warming up. Kayla Braxton walks in and asks Rousey what she thought of SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan getting extreme last week. Rousey says “Hooter’s Barbie” may think she’s extreme, but let’s ignore the fact that Rousey would kick her ass even if Liv had a Hattori Hanzō katana. Rousey says she is the most dangerous un-armed woman on the planet, so imagine what she’d become if she was wielding a bat. Kayla thanks Rousey and leaves. Rousey goes back to warming up as we go to another commercial break.

– Back from the break and Cole plugs Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month and Connor’s Cure on the final day of the month.

– Announced for tonight’s main event is Johnny Gargano, Kevin Owens and Drew McIntyre vs. Austin Theory and Alpha Academy.

Natalya vs. Ronda Rousey

We go back to the ring and out first comes Natalya. Ronda Rousey is out next.

Natalya works Rousey over and goes for a quick Sharpshooter but Rousey resists. They go back and forth now. Rousey ends up applying a choke on the middle rope with her legs. Rousey with a knee to the face from the apron.

Rousey comes back in and goes for the armbar but Natalya resists it. Rousey keeps trying and they tangle on the mat now. Rousey breaks free and hits a knee to the gut. Rousey sends Natalya into the corner and charges for the high knee but Natalya catches her and drives her to the mat with a modified powerbomb from the corner.

Natalya miss the discus clothesline but Rousey counters and slams her to the mat. Natalya blocks Piper’s Pit but Rousey blocks the Sharpshooter, then brings Natalya down with an ankle lock. Natalya counters that for a 2 count. Natalya comes right back with a big discus clothesline for a close 2 count.

Rousey counters another move and applies the ankle lock in the middle of the ring. Natalya goes for the ropes but Rousey tightens the hold and Natalya eventually submits for the win.

Winner: Ronda Rousey

– After the match, Rousey stands tall as the music hits. The music hits and out comes SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan with a baseball bat. They face off on the ramp now. Morgan goes to swing the bat but Rousey dodges it and kicks her down. They go to ringside and Liv swings the bat but Rousey ducks and Liv hits the ring post instead. Rousey drops Liv with Piper’s Pit at ringside. The fight continues at ringside but Liv sends Rousey into the barrier. Liv goes to use the bat again but Rousey catches it, then launches Liv over the barrier into the timekeeper’s area. Security and the referee are pleading with Rousey to put the bat down now. She teases a swing of the bat but tosses it instead, then walks off. Morgan recovers and attacks Rousey from behind. The brawl goes on as security and officials break them up. They break free and attack each other again. They are broken up once again but Rousey breaks free and attacks.

– Johnny Gargano, Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens are backstage talking about the main event. They all agree that Austin Theory needs his ass kicked. Owens says he will see them later, then he walks off. Owens stops when he sees Maxxine Dupri timing a pose Mace and Mansoor is doing to break the Canadian record mentioned earlier. Owens isn’t thrilled at what he sees, but he says their hands need to be higher for the pose to be effective. Owens then spots Sami Zayn sitting down, looking down & out. Sami stands up and shrugs. Owens looks disappointed. Owens says Sami needs a new t-shirt, buddy. Owens walks off and Sami looks on. Back to commercial.

– We go backstage to Mansoor and Mace continuing their lengthy pose. Shinsuke Nakamura is checking them out but he walks off. Sonya Deville also briefly watched and walked away.

– We go back to the ring and out comes Imperium – WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci. They hit the ring to pose as the announcers hype the Sheamus vs. GUNTHER rematch on next week’s SmackDown on FOX season premiere, then the Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match between Imperium and The Brawling Brutes at Extreme Rules the next night.

Kaiser takes the mic and says there have been few things as insulting to the mat that is sacred to them as the presence of The Brawling Brutes. Vinci says none of The Brutes exhibit qualities of a champion, s this is what a real champion looks like. He points at GUNTHER. GUNTHER says next week he’s going to beat Sheamus, he’s going to beat him down for the final time, and enjoy the look of defeat in Sheamus’ eyes when he breaks his spirit once and for all. Then the next night Imperium will obliterate all three of The Brawling Brutes from the face of the… the music interrupts and out comes The Brawling Brutes… but only Sheamus is there.

Sheamus says GUNTHER loves talking a big fight about his crew, but unfortunately Butch and Ridge Holland are stuck in Florida tonight, but that’s alright because the King of The Bangers is here in Winnipeg. Fans pop. Sheamus says he’s more than happy to kick all three of their bloody heads off their shoulders. Sheamus drops the mic and slowly approaches the ring now.

GUNTHER orders Vinci and Kaiser to rush Sheamus on the ramp. He pulls out the shillelagh and drops them both. Sheamus enters the ring now as GUNTHER looks on. Sheamus drops the shillelagh to the floor as GUNTHER points it out. They start brawling in the middle of the ring. Sheamus drops GUNTHER with a big knee to the jaw. Sheamus calls for a Brogue Kick but Vinci and Kaiser attack him in the corner. GUNTHER with a big boot to the face. Imperium attacks Sheamus in the corner now. GUNTHER opens Sheamus’ shirt and unloads with chops and boots. GUNTHER yells in Sheamus’ face and chops him again. GUNTHER with a powerbomb in the middle of the ring.

Imperium heads out of the ring as Sheamus crawls for the mic. Sheamus laughs and asks if that’s all they’ve got. Fans pop. Sheamus says GUNTHER has to do better than that. Vinci and Kaiser are ordered back into the ring and they unload on Sheamus to boos from the crowd. GUNTHER comes back in and grabs the shillelagh. GUNTHER decks Sheamus with the shillelagh while Kaiser and Vinci hold him up. Fans boo Imperium as they exit the ring again.

– We go backstage to Bayley. She says Shotzi loves running her mouth as if she was the one who pinned RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, but Bayley is pretty sure that was her. She knows Shotzi wouldn’t be talking like she did if WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions IYO SKY and Dakota Kai weren’t stuck in Florida tonight. Bayley says but that’s OK because she will shut up Shotzi all by herself tonight, then she’s going to Extreme Rules to climb the ladder to become the new RAW Women’s Champion by beating Belair once again.

– Cole announces that WWE Hall of Famer Antonio Inoki has passed away at the age of 79. Graves and Cole pay tribute to the legendary Japanese Superstar. They air a graphic in memory of Inoki as we go back to commercial.

Bayley vs. Shotzi

Back from the break and out comes Bayley. Shotzi is out next and she has her tank back, the TCB (Taking Care of Business) Tank. Shotzi fires a shot as the pyro goes off and she hits the ring as Bayley looks on.

The bell rings and Bayley unloads to start. Shotzi shows her up and howls in the air. Shotzi works Bayley over now, then takes her down for a 2 count. Bayley sends Shotzi into the turnbuckles, then nails a deep arm drag and a kick to the face.

Shotzi counters and sends Bayley into the ropes, then charges but Bayley fights back. Shotzi sends Bayley into the ropes again and this time she nails the splash to the back. Shotzi keeps control and goes to the top for her finisher but Bayley rolls out of harm’s way. Shotzi keeps fighting with a kick from the apron, then she drops Bayley on the apron. Shotzi howls at ringside again as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Shotzi remains in control. Bayley charges but gets dropped din the corner again. Shotzi slams Bayley’s face into the mat, then kicks her again. Shotzi with a discus punch, then a kick to the face. Shotzi launches Bayley into the turnbuckles with a suplex, and her knee hits hard. Shotzi goes back to the top but Bayley cuts her off.

Bayley keeps getting kicked away as Shotzi sits on the top turnbuckle. Bayley counters and slams Shotzi face-first to the mat. Bayley then follows up with the Rose Plant for the pin to win.

Winner: Bayley

– After the match, an angry Bayley stands tall but then drops Shotzi with another Rose Plant. Bayley brings a ladder from under the ring as fans pop. She brings the ladder into the ring and places Shotzi between the two legs. Bayley then closes the ladder legs on Shotzi. Bayley prepares to leap off the top rope to smash Shotzi in the ladder but the music interrupts and out comes RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair to make the save. Bayley stomps on Belair as she slides into the ring. Belair counters and scoops Bayley to her shoulders, then stands up for the KOD. Bayley counters and manages to escape to the floor. Belair stands tall as her music starts back up. She helps Shotzi from out of the ladder.

– Maxxine Dupri is backstage with Mansoor and Mace, who are still posing. She says they are titillating the juices of everyone’s guilty pleasures. She starts counting down from 10 as they are close to breaking the Canadian record for the longest pose. Max Dupri suddenly attacks and drops them with just a few seconds left. Max says look at you guys, you had a shot but you’ve become clowns because you’re back here posing instead of going for a real title. Max takes off his belt and tosses it at them, saying they can 86 him from the group because he’s not sure if this was ever for him. Max lets out a subtle “Yeah” and walks off, teasing the return of LA Knight once again.

Austin Theory and Alpha Academy vs. Johnny Gargano, Kevin Owens and Drew McIntyre

We go back to the ring for tonight’s main event as out first comes Austin Theory with Alpha Academy – Chad Gable and Otis. They hit the ring and pose as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Cole encourages fans to text HURRICANE IAN to 90999 to donate $10 to the hurricane relief efforts. They plug next week’s SmackDown on FOX season premiere, and in the same ring will be Logan Paul and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. We go back to the ring and out first comes Kevin Owens for his team. Johnny Gargano is out next and he joins Owens on the ramp. The last competitor out is Drew McIntyre. The babyfaces march to the ring together as the heels look on. The bell rings and Gable starts off with Gargano.

They lock up and trade holds. Gable works on the arm now. Gargano with a dropkick and a scissors takedown. Gargano with chops now. Theory distracts Gargano from the apron, allowing Gable to drop him and take over.

Theory tags in and unloads on Gargano in the corner now. Gargano fights Theory off and launches himself to take Theory off his feet. Gargano sends Gable to the floor. McIntyre intercepts Otis to stop him from making the save. Owens runs and leaps off the apron, taking Theory and Gable down at ringside with the cannonball. We go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Gargano is being dominated. Gable blocks One Final Beat catches Gargano with a big German suplex for 2. Gable grounds Gargano by his arm now. Theory pulls Drew off the apron and sends him into the barrier. Theory runs away back to his corner. Gable catches Gargano in an ankle lock in the middle of the ring. Gargano rolls Gable into a 2 count but he kicks out. Gargano tags in Owens now. Owens unloads on Gable and drops him with a clothesline, then hits the senton. Theory runs in but Owens kicks him and nails a DDT.

Owens with a Ushigoroshi to Gable. Owens rocks Otis as he tries to run in, sending Otis to the floor. Owens with the corner cannonball to Gable. Owens goes to the top and hits the big Swanton Bomb to Gable but Otis makes the save just in time. The referee yells at Otis to exit the ring. Gable with a big German suplex to Owens. Owens and Gable both slowly crawl for the tag. Drew and Theory tag in at the same time and Drew unloads. Drew lunches Theory with a throw, then knocks Otis off the porn. Drew with a big belly-to-belly throw out of the corner. Drew with a neckbreaker and a kip-up for a big pop.

Drew is fired up now as he readies for the Claymore Kick. Theory ducks and rolls to the floor but Drew chases him around the ring and rocks him, then rolls him back in. Otis levels Drew at ringside to boos. Otis sends Drew head-first into the steel ring steps. Gargano flies over the ropes but Otis catches him. Owens superkicks Otis to save Gargano, then Gargano superkicks him. They then hit Otis with double superkicks to put him down. Gargano and Owens clear the announce table off to a pop now. Gable saves Otis from getting put through the table. Gable with a big suplex to Owens o the floor after dropping Gargano.

Gable takes Owens on top of the announce table now. Gargano drops Otis with a tornado DDT at ringside. Owens takes advantage of the distraction, dropping Gable on top of the table with a Stunner. Drew then flattens Theory in the ring with a Claymore out of nowhere. Drew covers for the pin to win.

Winners: Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano

– After the match, Drew stands tall in the ring as his music hits. We go to replays. We come back and Drew has the leather strap for Extreme Rules now. He gives Theory a lashing to send him out of the ring. Drew then poses in the corner to send a message to Karrion Kross. SmackDown goes off the air.

