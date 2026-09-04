WWE SmackDown Results 9/4/26
Rocket Arena
Cleveland, Ohio
You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast
Commentators: (Joe Tessitore & Wade Barrett)
Ring Announcer: Mark Nash
Transcription by Josh Lopez
– GUNTHER, Sami Zayn, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens Segment
– Charlotte Flair & Tatum Paxley w/Alexa Bliss vs. Fatal Influence w/Jacy Jayne
– Chelsea Green & Nick Aldis Segment
– Tiffany Stratton vs. Nia Jax w/Lash Legend
– Cody Rhodes & Randy Orton Interview
– Bakusai vs. The Miz & Kit Wilson
– CM Punk (c) vs. Johnny Gargano w/Candice LeRae For The Undisputed WWE Championship
Checkout Episode 23 of The SUR Files