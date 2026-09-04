WWE SmackDown Results 9/4/26

Rocket Arena

Cleveland, Ohio

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Commentators: (Joe Tessitore & Wade Barrett)

Ring Announcer: Mark Nash

Transcription by Josh Lopez

– GUNTHER, Sami Zayn, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens Segment

– Charlotte Flair & Tatum Paxley w/Alexa Bliss vs. Fatal Influence w/Jacy Jayne

– Chelsea Green & Nick Aldis Segment

– Tiffany Stratton vs. Nia Jax w/Lash Legend

– Cody Rhodes & Randy Orton Interview

– Bakusai vs. The Miz & Kit Wilson

– CM Punk (c) vs. Johnny Gargano w/Candice LeRae For The Undisputed WWE Championship

Checkout Episode 23 of The SUR Files