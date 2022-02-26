It looks like Jackass star Johnny Knoxville is returning to WWE TV to keep up the feud with new WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn.

WWE previously announced that Zayn will be on tonight’s SmackDown to celebrate last Friday’s title win over Shinsuke Nakamura. Now Fightful Select reports that Knoxville is backstage at the GIANT Center in Hershey, PA for tonight’s SmackDown.

Knoxville and Zayn were reportedly seen going over a planned segment backstage, which will be the Zayn celebration segment. WWE has not announced Knoxville for the show as of this writing.

Knoxville vs. Zayn for the title has been rumored for WrestleMania 38, but not confirmed.

Knoxville appeared on SmackDown several times in the lead-up to the Royal Rumble for the feud with Zayn. He then made his in-ring debut in the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match, entering the match at #9 and lasting for 1:26 before being tossed out by Zayn, as the third elimination. Zayn and Knoxville have continued their feud on social media and in person since then, which has fueled rumors on a WrestleMania 38 singles match.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. You can click here for the current line-up for tonight.

