WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker is in Los Angeles, CA and is expected to appear on tonight’s WWE RAW on Netflix premiere.

Pwinsider is reporting that ‘Taker’s motorcycle has been brought in for him to ride to the ring in his American Badass persona.

WWE SmackDown’s three-hour format, which debuted this past week, will soon revert to its original two-hour time slot.

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque confirmed this during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show.” He said,

“Yes, for right now (it is three hours), and then it switches back to two.”

It’s worth noting that while Triple H did not specify the exact date, it is expected to happen in June.

Michael Cole confirmed on today’s Pat McAfee Show that he will be missing some upcoming episodes of WWE TV after missing his first date in a long time on the October 18, 2024 episode of WWE SmackDown.

“Three. [is how many shows he’s missed over the years]. I’m going to have a little bit more (missed shows) going forward, I think.”