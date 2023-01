The preliminary numbers are in for Friday’s WWE SmackDown.

According to SpoilerTV, the episode of SmackDown drew an average of 2.44 million viewers overnight, up from the previous week’s overnight number that did 2.21 million viewers.

SmackDown stayed the same in the 18-49 demographic, with a rating of 0.50.

The show featured the return of John Cena. The final ratings will be out on Monday.