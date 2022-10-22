The preliminary numbers are in for Friday’s WWE SmackDown.

According to SpoilerTV, the episode of SmackDown drew an average of 2.163 million viewers overnight, down from the previous week’s overnight number that did 2.129 million viewers.

SmackDown also saw a drop in the 18-49 demographic with a rating of 0.50, which is the same as the 0.50 rating. The first hour drew 2.266 million viewers while the second hour drew 2.060 million viewers in the preliminary numbers.

The final ratings will be out on Monday.