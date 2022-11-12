According to SpoilerTV, last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX drew an average of 2.115 million viewers overnight, putting the blue brand over two million following last week’s overnight number of 1.970. They scored a rating of 0.5 in the always important 18-49 demographic, which was also up from last week and #1 overall on the evening.

SmackDown saw the Usos successfully retain the tag team titles over the New Day, and also saw Bray Wyatt set his sights on LA Knight. Shark Tank won the night in total viewership with 3.374 million viewers.

Full ratings will be out next week. Stay tuned.