According to SpoilerTV, last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 2.047 million viewers overnight, an increase of 7.2% from the previous week’s overnight number. They also saw a rise in the 18-49 demographic with a rating of 0.55, which was #2 for the evening behind the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The show featured the return of Montez Ford and a main event that saw Finn Balor defeat Baron Corbin. All Friday programs came behind the Olympics coverage, which had a whopping 9.019 million viewers.

Full ratings will be out on Monday.