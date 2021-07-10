According to SpoilerTV, last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 1.881 million viewers overnight, an increase of 8% from the previous week’s overnight number. They scored a rating of 0.45 in the always important 18-49 demographic, which was #1 on the evening against all their competition.

In terms of total viewership WWE faired well only falling behind to Dateline, Blue Bloods, 20/20, and Secret Celebrity Renovation, which won the night with 2.838 million viewers. Full ratings for the blue brand will be out on Monday.

