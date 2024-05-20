The viewership numbers are in for the May 17th episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX.

According to Programming Insider and later confirmed by WrestleNomics, the program drew 2,186,000 viewers and scored a 0.59 in the 18-49 demographic. The viewership numbers are up 3% from the May 10th episode, which drew 2,128,000 viewers. However, the key demo number was down from last Friday’s 0.62.

SmackDown featured more matchups in the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments, including Tama Tonga vs. LA Knight, Randy Orton vs. Carmelo Hayes, Bianca Belair vs. Tiffany Stratton, and Jade Cargill vs. Nia Jax. Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide weekly viewership updates for all of WWE’s programming. Stay tuned.