WWE SmackDown Rises In Viewership Thanks To Airing Of Undertaker’s Boneyard Match

According to Showbuzz Daily, last night’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown drew an average of 2.174 million viewers overnight, a rise of almost 5% from last week’s show. They scored a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic, which was number one along with Shark Tank and 20/20. The show featured an airing of the legendary Boneyard Matchup between The Undertaker and AJ Styles from this year’s WrestleMania 36.

Overall the program finished 5th in total viewership behind the Daytime Emmy Awards, Dateline NBC, Shark Tank, and 20/20, which won the night with 3.502 million viewers.

Full ratings will be out on Monday.