Some big rumors are making the rounds regarding the future of WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

Wrestle Votes is reporting via their new outlet that starting on January 3, 2025, the WWE SmackDown shows on Friday on USA Network will be extended from two hours to three hours each week.

“We have learned that starting on the January 3 show 2025, SmackDown will indeed shift to three hours,” the report stated.

Later it was noted that another big change in the works is the replays for the weekly WWE SmackDown shows.

According to the same aforementioned report, after the weekly WWE SmackDown shows end on USA Network on Friday nights, they will be made available on Netflix for instant viewing.

“Those are the internal talkings right now is that probably the day after Smackdown will be available on Netflix,” the report stated.

We will keep you posted as updates regarding these rumors continue to surface.