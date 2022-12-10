According to SpoilerTV, last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 2.098 million viewers, a significant increase from last week’s overnight number of 902,000. It should be noted that last week’s show was on FS1 due to the PAC-10 championship college football game, and last night’s show the blue-brand was back on FOX.

SmackDown scored a 0.5 rating in the always important 18-49 demographic, which was number one on the evening and was also significantly up from last week’s 0.25. Despite the key demo victory SmackDown still trailed in total viewership. Blue Bloods once again won the night with 5.853 million viewers.

Full ratings will be out next week. Stay tuned.