According to SpoilerTV, last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX drew an average of 2.16 million viewers overnight. They scored a rating of 0.55 in the always important 18-49 demographic, which was good enough for #3 on the evening behind Shark Tank and 20/20.

The blue brand saw the return of Universal champion Roman Reigns, who was unable to compete at last Saturday’s Day 1 pay per view, as well as an appearance by new WWE champion, Brock Lesnar. Full ratings will be out on Monday, with the indication being that the number will be up between 3-10%.

Stay tuned.