According to SpoilerTV, last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX drew an average of 2.166 million viewers overnight, an increase from the previous week’s overnight number which was under two million. They scored a rating of 0.6 in the key demographics, putting it in the number one spot.

The blue-brand featured a ton of hype since Vince McMahon had announced earlier in the day that he was officially retiring at the age of 77, a move he made most likely due to the Wall Street Journal op-ed that exposed a lot of McMahon’s misconduct over the years. His daughter, new co-CEO Stephanie McMahon, opened the program with a promo.

There was also a stir made by former world champion Brock Lesnar, who initially walked out on SmackDown but returned for the main event segment.

SmackDown still trailed shows like 20/20 and Blue Bloods in total viewership. Full ratings will be out next week.