WWE SmackDown Sees An Increase In Viewership

According to Showbuzz Daily, last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 1.971 million viewers overnight, an increase of just above 3% from the previous week’s show. They scored 0.5 rating in the always important 18-49 demographic, which was number one for the evening. The show featured a Bar Fight between Sheamus and Jeff Hardy in the main event.

Overall the program finished 8th in total viewership behind the normal Friday night lineup of Shark Tank, 20/20, Magnum P.I., Blue Bloods, The Wall, Dateline NBC, and Greatest #AtHome Videos, which won the night with 3.583 million viewers.

Full ratings will be out on Monday.