According to TVSeriesFinale, last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown drew an average 2.04 million viewers overnight, a decrease from the previous week’s show of 2.31. They were also down in the 18-49 demographic with a rating of 0.5. The show featured Bianca Belair defending her SmackDown women’s title against Carmella, with the two having the matchup at the Rolling Loud rap festival in Miami while the main show took place in at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.

WWE was up against the opening ceremony of the Olympics, which won the night with 10.44 million overnight viewers and a 2.33 rating in the key demographics. The full number will be released this coming Monday.

Stay tuned.