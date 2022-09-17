According to SpoilerTV, last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX drew an average of 2.086 million viewers overnight, a drop from the previous week’s overnight number of 2.217 million. They scored a rating of 0.45 in the always important 19-49 demographic, which was good enough for the #1 spot on the evening.

The blue-brand featured Logan Paul inviting Undisputed Universal WWE champion Roman Reigns to his press conference later today, with reports revealing that Paul will be challenging the Tribal Chief to a matchup at WWE’s upcoming Crown Jewel event. Shows that finished above SmackDown in total viewership include 20/20, Dateline, and Secret Celebrity Renovation.

Final ratings will be out next week