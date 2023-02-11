According to SpoilerTV, last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX drew an average of 2.390 million viewers overnight, a slight increase from the previous week’s overnight number of 2.263 million. They scored a rating of 0.6 in the 18-49 key demographic, which was tied for first and also up from last week’s rating.

SmackDown took place in Connecticut and saw the Usos successfully defend the Undisputed Tag Team Championship against Braun Strowman and Ricochet, as well as more developments in the popular Sami Zayn vs. The Bloodline storyline. The show was also WWE’s highest-grossing event in that market.

Final ratings will be out at some point next week and have generally shown an increase in viewership.

