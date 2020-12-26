According to Showbuzz Daily, last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 3.336 million viewers overnight, a major increase from the previous week’s show, which aired on FS1. The first hour broke over four million viewers, and featured the Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns Steel Cage showdown for the Universal championship, while hour two fell just below three million. They scored a 0.95 in the 18-49 demographic, a rating that was also up from last Friday.

Overall the program finished behind 20/20, Magnum P.I., Blue Bloods, Shark Tank, Dateline NBC, and the NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks in total viewership for the evening.

Full ratings will be out on Monday.