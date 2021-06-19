According to SpoilerTV, last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 1.928 million viewers overnight, a rise from the previous week’s number of 1.853. They scored a 0.05 rating (for both hours) in the important 18-49 demographic, which was first for the evening.

This was the final episode of SmackDown ahead of next Sunday’s Hell in a Cell pay per view. It also featured roman Reigns vs. Rey Mysterio inside of the Hell in a Cell.

The blue-brand finished behind its normal Friday Night competition of Blue Bloods, 20/20, Dateline, and Magnum PI, but managed to beat out programs on the CW and NBC. Full ratings will be out on Monday.