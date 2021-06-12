According to SpoilerTV, last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 1.853 million viewers overnight, a 3% rise from the previous week’s number of 1.792. They scored a 0.4 rating (for both hours) in the always important 18-49 demographic, which was tied for first on the evening along with 20/20. The show featured lucha-libre legend Rey Mysterio officially getting granted a Universal title match against Roman Reigns at next Sunday’s Hell in a Cell pay per view, with the added Hell in a Cell stipulation.

The blue-brand finished behind its normal Friday Night competition of Blue Bloods, 20/20, Dateline, and Magnum PI, but managed to beat out programs on the CW and NBC. Full ratings will be out on Monday.

Stay tuned.