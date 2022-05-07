According to SpoilerTV, last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX drew an average of 1.919 million viewers overnight, an increase from the previous week’s overnight number of 1.859 million. They scored a rating of 0.4 in the 18-49 demographic, which was tied for number one on the evening.

The blue brand was going up against the NBA Playoffs, the NHL Playoffs, as well as its normal Friday night competition like Shark Tank, Dateline, 20/20, and Blue Bloods. The show was the go-home edition for this Sunday’s WrestleMania Backlash premium live event.