According to SpoilerTV, last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX drew an average of 2.113 million viewers overnight, a slight decrease from the previous week’s overnight number of 2.182 million viewers. They scored a rating of 0.50 rating in the always important 18-49 demographic, which was tied for the #1 spot next to Shark Tank.

SmackDown saw opening round matchups of the tag team tournament to determine new challengers for the Usos and the Undisputed tag team titles. Also in action was LA Knight, Charlotte Flair, and more top stars.

Full ratings will be out next week. Stay tuned.