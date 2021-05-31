According to SpoilerTV, this past Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 1.755 million viewers overnight, a decrease from the previous week’s overnight number which averaged 1.830. They scored a 0.40 in the always important 18-49 demographic, which was also down from a week ago. The show featured the return of the Usos as a tag team, and Dominik Mysterio single-handedly defending the SmackDown tag titles over the Dirty Dawgs.

Full ratings are expected to be released later this week, as Memorial Day usually delays the full numbers. The blue-brand did have more competition than usual for Friday night as they had to go up against the NBA Playoffs, specifically the Boston Celtics and the Brookly Nets series.

Stay tuned.