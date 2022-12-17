According to SpoilerTV, last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX drew 2,056,000 viewers overnight, a decrease from the previous week’s overnight number of 2,098,000. They scored a rating of 0.5 in the always-important 18-49 demographics, which was the same rating they did last week and tied for #1 on the evening.

The blue-brand saw an appearance of Bray Wyatt’s new alter ego Uncle Howdy, as well as a taped video of John Cena agreeing to tag with Kevin Owens to face Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn on the last SmackDown of the year.

Full ratings will be out at some point next week. Stay tuned.