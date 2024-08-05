The viewership numbers are in for the August 2nd episode of WWE SmackDown on Fox.

According to Programming Insider, SmackDown drew 2,179,000 viewers and scored a rating of 0.60 in the 18-49 demographic. This is up in both categories from the July 26th episode, which drew 2,058,000 viewers and scored a 0.52 in the key demo. The blue-brand was once again up against the Paris Olympics, which dominated the night with 13.1 million viewers on NBC.

This episode of SmackDown was the go-home edition ahead of SummerSlam. It saw The Bloodline dethrone DIY to become the new WWE tag team champions. Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide weekly viewership updates for all of WWE’s programming. Stay tuned.