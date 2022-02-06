According to SpoilerTV, last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX drew an average of 2.100 million viewers overnight, a decrease from the previous week’s overnight number, which was 2.217 million but was also the go-home edition prior to the Royal Rumble. They did score a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

The blue-brand featured Ronda Rousey challenging Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown women’s championship at WrestleMania 38, as well as the return of WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg.

Full ratings will be out on Monday. Stay tuned.