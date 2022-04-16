According to SpoilerTV, last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX drew an average of 2.055 million viewers overnight, a slight decrease from last week’s overnight number of 2.100 million. They scored a rating of 0.40 in the always important 18-49 demographic, which was tied for #2 on the evening along with Shark Tank.

The blue-brand featured Ricochet defending the Intercontinental championship against Jinder Mahal, Riddle battling Jimmy Uso, Naomi taking on Rhea Ripley and more. Full ratings for the show will be out next week.

Stay tuned.