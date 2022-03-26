According to SpoilerTV, last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX drew an average of 2.073 million viewers overnight, a slight bump from last week’s overnight number of 2.042 million.

The blue brand scored a rating of 0.4 in the key demographics (18-49), which was tied for #2 on the evening. The episode continued its build towards WrestleMania 38.

All programs trailed behind the NCAA March Madness basketball tournament, which did huge viewership numbers and ratings in the key demos. Full ratings will be out on Monday.