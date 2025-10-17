Jacob Fatu has reportedly been pulled from tonight’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

One source is reporting that “The Samoan Werewolf” will not be competing on tonight’s show despite being backstage at the SAP Center in San Jose, California.

In a last-minute change, WWE has made Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre the new main event of tonight’s broadcast in a rematch from their showdown at the historic first-ever WWE WrestlePalooza on ESPN premium live event.

The decision was reportedly made just minutes ago.

Also advertised for the post-WWE Crown Jewel: Perth edition of SmackDown is Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss defending the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships against NXT’s Zaria and Sol Ruca.

In another spoiler note for tonight’s show for those who missed it earlier, we posted the following earlier today regarding the rumored return of Ilja Dragunov:

WWE is set to broadcast a brand new episode of Friday Night SmackDown tonight, emanating live from the SAP Center in San Jose, California — and it looks like the blue brand will feature another major championship defense and the return of a fan-favorite star. According to a new report from Bodyslam.net, current WWE United States Champion Sami Zayn is scheduled to once again put his title on the line in an open challenge. Zayn has made a habit of defending the gold against any and all challengers since capturing the championship, further cementing his reputation as one of the hardest-working champions in the company. Tonight’s challenger, however, will be far from a routine opponent. The report notes that the open challenge will be answered by none other than Ilja Dragunov, marking the former NXT Champion’s long-awaited return to action. Dragunov has been out of competition since September 2024 after suffering a torn ACL, an injury that derailed his rising momentum on the main roster. The “Mad Dragon” returning to face Zayn instantly raises the stakes, as both men are known for their intense, physical styles and passionate in-ring storytelling. If confirmed, this will be Dragunov’s first televised WWE match in over a year — and could easily steal the show. In addition to the U.S. Title bout, the ongoing rivalry between Carmelo Hayes and The Miz is expected to continue on tonight’s show. The two have been trading verbal jabs and physical confrontations over recent weeks, with Hayes looking to solidify himself as a breakout star on SmackDown while The Miz continues to play the role of gatekeeper for the next generation.

