A big spoiler has surfaced ahead of tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

Heading into the December 13 episode of WWE SmackDown, WWE has been advertising Carmelo Hayes taking on a “mystery opponent,” one whom SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis teased on the December 6 show.

According to Dr. Chris Featherstone of Sportskeeda.com, the “mystery opponent” for Carmelo Hayes is also the return of a top WWE Superstar.

Braun Strowman is reportedly set to make his return to television as Hayes’ “mystery opponent” in one of three matches advertised for tonight’s show. Also scheduled is Tiffany Stratton vs. Michin and Bayley vs. Chelsea Green in the semifinals of the WWE Women’s United States Championship Tournament.

Strowman has been absent from WWE television for months after suffering a torn groin during a Last Monster Standing Match against Bronson Reed on the September 30 episode of WWE Raw. He returned to in-ring action in a dark match at the November 15 episode of WWE SmackDown.

Additionally, WWE is advertising Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens exchanging their “final words” on tonight’s show as they prepare for their Undisputed WWE Championship showdown at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 14.

