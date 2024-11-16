The WWE SmackDown spoiler lineup has surfaced for tonight’s show at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Featured below is the spoiler lineup for the two-hour WWE on USA Network blue brand prime time program:

* Cody Rhodes promo

* US Title Tournament: Bayley vs. B-Fab vs. Candice LeRae

* LA Knight vs. Berto (Open Challenge)

* Original Bloodline backstage segment

* New Bloodline promo segment

* Tag Titles: Motor City Machine Guns vs. Street Profits

* Women’s Title: Nia Jax vs. Naomi

