Featured below is the spoiler lineup for next week’s show:
* Women’s Wargames in-ring rpomo
* Andrade vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
* DIY promo
* Kevin Owens video package
* Cody Rhodes vs. Carmelo Hayes
* US Title Tournament: Michin vs. Lash Legend vs. Piper Niven
* LA Knight Interview
* Survivor Series Graphics
* Jey Uso vs. Jacob Fatu is set for a WarGames advantage match
Here are some more spoiler notes:
* WWE is filming a Chelsea Green vs. Zelina WWE Seed match between tapings
* Chelsea Green will be ringside for the US Title Tourney Match
* Cody Rhodes vs. Carmelo Hayes is non-title
* No producer is assigned for the women’s wargames promo, which usually indicates physicality
* Each match is set for two segments
* Jey Uso gets his walk-in entrance on this show
For those interested in the spoiler lineup and backstage notes for tonight’s show, click here.
(H/T: Fightful Select)