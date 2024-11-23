Featured below is the spoiler lineup for next week’s show:

* Women’s Wargames in-ring rpomo

* Andrade vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

* DIY promo

* Kevin Owens video package

* Cody Rhodes vs. Carmelo Hayes

* US Title Tournament: Michin vs. Lash Legend vs. Piper Niven

* LA Knight Interview

* Survivor Series Graphics

* Jey Uso vs. Jacob Fatu is set for a WarGames advantage match

Here are some more spoiler notes:

* WWE is filming a Chelsea Green vs. Zelina WWE Seed match between tapings

* Chelsea Green will be ringside for the US Title Tourney Match

* Cody Rhodes vs. Carmelo Hayes is non-title

* No producer is assigned for the women’s wargames promo, which usually indicates physicality

* Each match is set for two segments

* Jey Uso gets his walk-in entrance on this show

(H/T: Fightful Select)