As we've noted, The Road to WWE Night of Champions will continue tonight as WWE airs SmackDown on a slight tape delay, then tapes next week's go-home episode. Courtesy of Fightful Select, below is the planned listing for next week's taped go-home show.

* WWE United States Champion Austin Theory vs. Sheamus. Pretty Deadly will be involved with Theory, while Butch and Ridge Holland will be with Sheamus. It wasn’t clear if this is non-title

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi vs. Bayley and IYO SKY

* Cameron Grimes vs. Ashante “Thee” Adonis. Baron Corbin will be involved

* Promo with RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. Asuka will be involved

* The Street Profits are set to do commentary for a match that will see LA Knight and Rick Boogs team up

* AJ Styles vs. Karrion Kross

* The KO Show with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa as the guests

* WWE brought in several extras as security guards for this taping

