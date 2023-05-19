As noted, tonight’s WWE SmackDown in Columbus, OH will be a double taping as the FOX broadcast will air on a slight tape delay, then they will tape next week’s WWE Night of Champions go-home episode. If you’re attending the show and would like to help with spoilers, please e-mail us.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that a tarot card for AJ Styles was created for tonight, indicting that a Styles vs. Karrion Kross match will be teased. Styles is scheduled to appear on The Grayson Waller Effect tonight.

Pretty Deadly are set to film some sort of “chef-inspired vignette” for tonight’s show. WWE previously announced that Pretty Deadly will face Ridge Holland and Butch of The Brawling Brutes tonight.

For the tapings to air next week, The KO Show will be featured but there’s no word yet on who the gusts will be.

WWE has announced the following card for tonight’s SmackDown:

* LA Knight and Rick Boogs vs. The Street Profits

* Grayson Waller debuts The Grayson Waller Effect on SmackDown with guest AJ Styles

* Pretty Deadly’s Kit Wilson and Elton Prince debut on SmackDown vs. Ridge Holland and Butch of The Brawling Brutes

* The Usos vs. The LWO’s Santos Escobar and 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio

* Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa come face-to-face with Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn ahead of Night of Champions title match

