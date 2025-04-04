– Tama Tonga is scheduled to make his return to WWE television tonight. He will also make his in-ring return, as he is scheduled for one-on-one action against LA Knight at tonight’s WWE SmackDown in Rosemont, Illinois.

– Rey Fenix’s highly-anticipated debut is scheduled for the show this evening as well. He will be squaring off against WWE NXT Superstar Nathan Frazier in his first in-ring appearance for the company.

– All matches on tonight’s three hour blue brand program are scheduled for two segments, except the Naomi vs. B-Fab match.

– For several more spoilers for tonight’s WWE SmackDown, click here.

For those interested, check out our complete WWE SmackDown Results 4/4/25 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

(H/T: Wrestle Votes)