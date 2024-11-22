– Expect to see “a lot more” development in the ongoing Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman storyline on tonight’s WWE SmackDown. The angle kicked off last week when “The Original Tribal Chief” attempted to call “The Wise Man” at the conclusion of the show.

– “Big” Bronson Reed has been spotted in the Salt Lake City, Utah area ahead of tonight’s blue brand show at the Delta Center. He is expected to be on the show once again this week to continue his storyline as part of The Bloodline team heading into WarGames at WWE Survivor Series 2024.

– Also expected to appear on tonight’s show are WWE NXT Superstars Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend.

– WWE legend Funkai has been at a number of recent WWE NXT events.

– Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes is scheduled to work WWE Raw for the next several episodes.

