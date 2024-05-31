WWE Friday Night SmackDown returns to the MVP Arena in Albany, New York this evening for this week’s show.

Fightful Select is reporting the following items are scheduled for tonight’s post-WWE King And Queen Of The Ring 2024 show.

WWE SmackDown Spoiler Listing For Tonight

* Queen Nia Jax’s coronation

* Tommaso Ciampa vs. Austin Theory

* Apollo Crews vs. Andrade

* Kevin Owens and Paul Heyman promo

* Guerrillas of Destiny vs. Street Profits

* Bayley & Naomi vs. Chelsea Green & Piper Niven

* AJ Styles promo

WWE SmackDown Backstage Notes:

* Tegan Nox vs. Tiffany Stratton is set as the pre-show dark match

* Andrade vs. Karl Anderson is listed for WWE Speed

* Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser is scheduled for a post-show dark match

* Jey Uso vs. Drew McIntyre is scheduled for a post-show dark match

* Jessika Carr is set to referee the main event

* B-Fab, Paul Heyman, Gargano, Theory, Legado, Bayley, Bloodline are set for this show.

WWE SmackDown Additional Spoiler Notes

* Bayley is set to be involved in Nia’s coronation

* Johnny Gargano and Grayson Waller are set for commentary on the Ciampa/Waller match

* Legado Del Fantasma are to get involved in Andrade’s match

* Bloodline and Street Profits are to be involved in the Heyman promo

* All matches are set for two segments



Wrestle Votes is alluding to an announcement of Cody Rhodes vs. AJ Styles II for tonight’s show. Take this as strictly rumor for now.

AJ Styles tonight… (…wrestling has more than one royal family) pic.twitter.com/g8E5Re8J8B — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) May 31, 2024

Yes — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) May 31, 2024

