– Lash Legend replaces one-half of the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions, Jade Cargill, in the ongoing WWE Women’s United States Championship Tournament. As noted, Bayley will be replacing Cargill in the Women’s WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series 2024 on Saturday night.

– B-Fab, The Street Profits, Blair Davenport, Natalya, Giovanni Vinci and Apollo Crews were all at the show in addition to the talent that was featured on-camera throughout the two-hour episode.

– Michael Hayes returned to work at the double taping on November 22, which included the filming of matches and segments for the November 29 “go-home show” for WWE Survivor Series 2024. Bobby Roode was once again shadowing him behind-the-scenes, and working with him on certain segments and matches.

– Jacob Fatu makes his singles debut in WWE on the show in the advertised “Men’s WarGames Advantage Match” against “Main Event” Jey Uso, who himself will get the special camera-following long-walk for his crowd-pleasing ring entrance.

– For a complete list of producers for matches and segments that will air as part of the 11/29 taped episode from 11/22 on tonight’s show on the USA Network, click here.

– Featured below is the complete spoiler listing for tonight’s taped episode, which premieres on the USA Network at 8/7c from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah:

* Women’s WarGames Promo

* Andrade vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

* DIY promo

* Kevin Owens video package

* Cody Rhodes vs. Carmelo Hayes

* U.S. Title Tourney: Michin vs. Lash Legend vs. Piper Niven

* LA Knight interview

* Survivor Series WarGames Graphics

* WarGames Advantage: Jey Uso vs. Jacob Fatu

(H/T: Fightful Select)