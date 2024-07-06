WWE SmackDown returns to the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada tonight for the WWE Money In The Bank “go-home” episode of the show.

Fightful Select is reporting the following items are scheduled for tonight’s WWE Money In The Bank 2024 go-home show.

WWE SmackDown Spoiler Lineup

* Men’s MITB Promo

* SPOILER TAG

* Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair vs. Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell

* Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Kevin Owens promo

* SPOILER MATCH

* Tag Titles: DIY vs. A-Town Down Under

Backstage Notes & Additional Spoilers

* Tegan Nox vs. Blair Davenport is set for a pre-show dark match

* Naomi vs. IYO SKY is set for a post-show dark match

* Chad Gable vs. Sami Zayn is set for a post-show dark match

* WWE Speed: Angelo Dawkins vs. Baron Corbin

* Jessika Carr is set to referee the tag title match

* Although not used, Tegan Nox and Cedric Alexander were at last week’s Smackdown

* B-Fab is also at the show

* The tag title match is scheduled for three segments

* Other matches are set for two segments

* SPOILER TAG: Pretty Deadly vs. Street Profits

* SPOILER MATCH: Bayley vs. Piper Niven

Make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE SmackDown results.

(H/T: Fightful Select)