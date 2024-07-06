WWE SmackDown returns to the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada tonight for the WWE Money In The Bank “go-home” episode of the show.
Fightful Select is reporting the following items are scheduled for tonight’s WWE Money In The Bank 2024 go-home show.
WWE SmackDown Spoiler Lineup
* Men’s MITB Promo
* SPOILER TAG
* Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair vs. Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell
* Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Kevin Owens promo
* SPOILER MATCH
* Tag Titles: DIY vs. A-Town Down Under
Backstage Notes & Additional Spoilers
* Tegan Nox vs. Blair Davenport is set for a pre-show dark match
* Naomi vs. IYO SKY is set for a post-show dark match
* Chad Gable vs. Sami Zayn is set for a post-show dark match
* WWE Speed: Angelo Dawkins vs. Baron Corbin
* Jessika Carr is set to referee the tag title match
* Although not used, Tegan Nox and Cedric Alexander were at last week’s Smackdown
* B-Fab is also at the show
* The tag title match is scheduled for three segments
* Other matches are set for two segments
* SPOILER TAG: Pretty Deadly vs. Street Profits
* SPOILER MATCH: Bayley vs. Piper Niven
